Dunn County Sheriff's Office have suspects in custody in suspected homicide investigation

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Township of Dunn in Dunn County.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 17 law enforcement responded to the suspicious death of an adult, white male in the Township of Dunn. The death is believed to be the result of a homicide and suspects are currently in custody.

Law enforcement believes that this incident was isolated, the involved individuals were known to each other and the public is not as risk.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Dunn County Crime Stoppers at http://dunncocrimestoppers.com or call 1-855-TIP-DUNN. You can also contact Investigator Mack (jmack@co.dunn.wi.us) or Investigator Merryfield (rmerryfield@co.dun.wi.us) or by phone at 715-232-1348.

No further information is currently available.

