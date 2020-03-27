Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling temporarily closes four collection stations
0 comments

Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling temporarily closes four collection stations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division has temporarily closed four collection stations.

Due to available staff and services resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services have been suspended at the Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland and Rock Creek until further notice.

The other four collection stations in Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound and the Transfer Station and Recycling Center will include extended days and hours of operation beginning on Saturday. Full household trash and recycling services will continue to be provided at these locations.

Hours for commercial haulers at the Transfer Station will remain unchanged.

Visit the solid waste and recycling division website (co.dunn.wi.us/swr) or the its Facebook page (Facebook.com/dunncountyrecycling) for the most up to date information.

Hours of operation

Boyceville, Colfax and Elk Mound area collection stations 

Wednesdays: noon - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Transfer Station & Recycling Center 

Mondays: 6 a.m.- noon

Tuesdays: 6 a.m.- noon

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

Thursdays: 1-6 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News