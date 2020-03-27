Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling temporarily closes four collection stations

Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division has temporarily closed four collection stations.

Due to available staff and services resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services have been suspended at the Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland and Rock Creek until further notice.

The other four collection stations in Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound and the Transfer Station and Recycling Center will include extended days and hours of operation beginning on Saturday. Full household trash and recycling services will continue to be provided at these locations.

Hours for commercial haulers at the Transfer Station will remain unchanged.

Visit the solid waste and recycling division website (co.dunn.wi.us/swr) or the its Facebook page (Facebook.com/dunncountyrecycling) for the most up to date information.

