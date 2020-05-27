Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling to reopen closed collection sites June 1

All collection sites for the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division will be opening back up June 1.
Sites in Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland and Rock Creek had been temporary closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New hours of operation will also be taking effect June 1. The transfer station and recycling center will be returning to its previous business hours. The site is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays only trash can be disposed of at the transfer station back ramp.
Sites in Boyceville, Colfax, Connorsville, Downsville, Elk Mound, Ridgeland and Rock Creek will only be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site Sand Creek is an unmanned recycling only drop-off site that is available every day, for 24 hours a day.
"We continue to ask that residents practice social distancing at all of the collection sites," division director Morgan Gerk said in a press release. "Wearing a cloth face covering when in public is highly recommended."
Clean Sweep event canceled
The Clean Sweep hazardous waste collection event has been canceled for this year due to project costs. Residents of Dunn County in need of disposing hazardous waste can visit the Polk or St. Croix county events.
Polk County has hazardous waste collection events in St. Croix Falls on June 5 or Aug. 21. St. Croix County is hosting an event Sept. 24-25 in Hudson.
Dunn County residents are able to attend either event but they will be responsible for any fees charged by the host county. For more information on those events contact St. Croix County at 715-521-1907 or Polk County at 715-485-9294.
Dunn County plans to have a Clean Sweep event in 2021.
Visit the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division website (co.dunn.wi.us/swr) or its Facebook page (facebook.com/dunncountyrecycling) for the most up-to-date information.
