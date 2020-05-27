Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling to reopen closed collection sites June 1

"We continue to ask that residents practice social distancing at all of the collection sites," division director Morgan Gerk said in a press release. "Wearing a cloth face covering when in public is highly recommended."

Clean Sweep event canceled

The Clean Sweep hazardous waste collection event has been canceled for this year due to project costs. Residents of Dunn County in need of disposing hazardous waste can visit the Polk or St. Croix county events.

Polk County has hazardous waste collection events in St. Croix Falls on June 5 or Aug. 21. St. Croix County is hosting an event Sept. 24-25 in Hudson.

Dunn County residents are able to attend either event but they will be responsible for any fees charged by the host county. For more information on those events contact St. Croix County at 715-521-1907 or Polk County at 715-485-9294.

Dunn County plans to have a Clean Sweep event in 2021.

Visit the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division website (co.dunn.wi.us/swr) or its Facebook page (facebook.com/dunncountyrecycling) for the most up-to-date information.

