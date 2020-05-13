Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling to request $5M referendum

The division's sites are currently operating under temporary hours of operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transfer station and recycling center is currently open Mondays and Tuesdays 6 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Boycevillle, Colfax and Elk Mound are operating Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland and Rock Creek sites are currently closed.

The reduction of a day of operation was necessary to cut back on a deficit the division is facing this year. The board had approved a budget transfer from the county's general fund to help cover this year's expenses. That budget adjustment was approved by the Planning, Resource and Development Committee on Tuesday, while the Executive Committee is taking on the matter on Wednesday. Should it move forward the board of supervisors will consider the issue at its meeting next week.

Gerk said all the hauling and staffing of each of the eight sites is very expensive, which is the primary reason the division is facing a deficit. Other options included the closing of sites throughout the year, which Gerk said municipalities stated they don't support.