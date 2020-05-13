Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling to request $5M referendum

With equipment needs and an aging facility, the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division is moving forward with a request for a $5 million referendum for this fall.
The division's management board approved the request for a $1 million annual assessment with a five-year limitation at its meeting Tuesday. The request will move to the Planning, Resource and Development Committee and the Executive Committee before making it's way to the board of supervisors in June.
"That money would be used for all manner for capital needs for division moving forward," division director Morgan Gerk said.
The board also approved new collection site hours of operation that features a Saturday-only model for all collection sites and the cancellation of this year's Clean Sweep hazardous material collection event.
The proposed referendum would focus on capital expenses. Chief financial officer Keith Strey said the project for a new transfer station could cost between $10-12 million. The plan would be for a significant portion of the funds received to be dedicated to a new facility as it would allow the county to reduce the amount of borrowing needed to fund the project with a higher down payment and less overall cost paid for interest.
There is also a list of equipment that will need to be replaced soon with no fund balance available to make those purchases.
Board member Ryland Erdman said the referendum should state funds must be used for capital investments without leaving any opportunity that it's used for day-to-day expenses.
"I don’t think it will go over well with the public to say we need a referendum just to cover our operating expenses," he said. "I think that would be a recipe for failure."
While the calculation for depreciation of current equipment has been figured into estimates for upcoming per-capita costs, Gerk said, they have yet to factor in the cost of debt services related to bonding for a new facility.
"I think everybody is aware and supportive that if we’re to continue operations in Dunn County we’re going to need to think about investing in a new transfer station soon than later," he said.
New hours of operation
All collection sites but the transfer station will only be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The transfer station and public drop off would operate under normal hours 6 a.m. to noon on Mondays, 1-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. These hours will take effect beginning June 1.
The division's sites are currently operating under temporary hours of operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transfer station and recycling center is currently open Mondays and Tuesdays 6 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Boycevillle, Colfax and Elk Mound are operating Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland and Rock Creek sites are currently closed.
The reduction of a day of operation was necessary to cut back on a deficit the division is facing this year. The board had approved a budget transfer from the county's general fund to help cover this year's expenses. That budget adjustment was approved by the Planning, Resource and Development Committee on Tuesday, while the Executive Committee is taking on the matter on Wednesday. Should it move forward the board of supervisors will consider the issue at its meeting next week.
Gerk said all the hauling and staffing of each of the eight sites is very expensive, which is the primary reason the division is facing a deficit. Other options included the closing of sites throughout the year, which Gerk said municipalities stated they don't support.
"I have received quite a few calls of people not happy about the Wednesday hours getting cut, but it seem like many of them understand that by doing so we’re able to keep the other locations in the county open and present more opportunity there," Gerk said.
Hazardous waste collection event canceled
The 2020 Clean Sweep event has been cancelled. Last year the event cost the division more than $60,000 to hold. The division sought out a new vendor and the lone bid increased the projected costs to $95,000. Each year the division receives a grant from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to hold an event. Gerk said they were still able to receive the funds from DATCP to help alleviate the costs of disposing the hazardous materials collected throughout the year at the transfer station and collection sites.
"Clearly with a budget in distress like we have now we got a lot of feedback from our municipal representatives saying it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to have a very high-cost Clean Sweep event when we’re borrowing so much money to maintain operations," Gerk said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!