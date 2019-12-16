The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division has announced change to days and hours of operation and recyclable items accepted.
The changes will take effect Jan. 2, 2020 and were approved by the management board at its December meeting.
The changes are needed to help reduce costs and improve efficiency, the solid waste & recycling division said in a news release.
The transfer station will be open Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays. Sites in Boyceville, Colfax and Elk Mound will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays while sites in Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland and Rock Creek will be open every other Saturday and one other time per week. Connorsville and Downsville will be open each Tuesday while Ridgeland and Rock Creek every Thursday.
The Sand Creek site will be unmanned and a self-service site. Only recyclables will be accepted at Sand Creek and trash, electronics and tires must be taken to other sites. Sand Creek will recycle No. 1 plastic bottles and containers, No. 2 plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum cans, steel cans, glass bottles and jars, cardboard and paper.
Due to high costs and low value fridge and freezer boxes (carrier stock) and woven grain and pet food sacks will no longer be recycled by the county. Woven super sacks, coroplast and vinyl siding will require a fee to recycle.
The mix rigid plastics program will also include changes. Mixed rigid plastics will be accepted for recycling for free at the transfer station as long as they are free of residues, rope, fabric, wood, metal, circuitry and batteries. If brought to any area collection station, mixed rigid plastics will include a fee and will be landfilled.
The transfer station will also have a new minimum scale fee of $20 and a $65 per ton tipping fee beginning the first of the year.
You have free articles remaining.
Contact the solid waste & recycling office with questions or concerns regarding the changes. The office can be reached by phone at 715-232-4017 or email swr@co.dunn.wi.us.
Solid waste permits
Residents are reminded to display the 2020 Solid Waste Permit on the vehicle windshield beginning Jan. 1. If the permit is not displayed, residents will be charged $3 per bag or barrel of household trash. Permits are required when disposing of household trash only.
Household trash includes items that are disposed of in an indoor trash receptacle on a regularly occurring basis. Items such as carpeting, flooring, cabinetry, drywall, toilets and lumber fall into the category of construction and demolition wastes and incur a fee.
Renters who live in participating municipalities should contact the solid waste & recycling office to obtain their permit by phone at 715-232-4017 or email at swr@co.dunn.wi.us.
New office location
The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division office has moved. The office is now located in the Dunn County Community Services Building at 3001 US Highway 12 East, Suite 240B, in Menomonie. This is on the second floor in Room 240. All phone and email contacts will remain the same.
Holiday closures
The office will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The transfer station and recycling center and all area collection stations will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
