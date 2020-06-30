Dunn County student news 2020 spring graduates

The following Dunn County natives have been honored for high academic achievement in the 2020 spring semester at their respective colleges:

Brooklyn Hellmenn of Boyceville and Hailey Durand-Christianson of Colfax have been named to the College of St. Scholastica Dean’s List.

Tanner Nierenhausen of Colfax has been named to the Dean’s List at Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Miranda Montgomery, Hannah Simpson, Qwynn Tyman and Cassidy Yakesh of Elk Mound and Megan Lauer and Sarah Vind of Menomonie earned Dean’s List recognition at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Maddy Bygd of Boyceville has been named to the Dean's List at Hamline University.

