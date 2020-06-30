Dunn County student news 2020 spring graduates

The following Dunn County natives have graduated from their respective colleges in the 2020 spring semester:
Jarrod Rudi of Colfax has graduated from North Dakota State University.
Nathan Stanley of Menomonie has graduated from the University of Iowa.
Graduating from UW-Stout were Marki Lagerstrom and Shyanne Marlett of Boyceville, Laura Elmer, Belinda Mercer, Zachary Meyer and Taylor Michels of Colfax, Brandon Bohl, Angela Hendrickson, Korbyn Knipfer, Tonya Pagenkopf and Chuck Vang of Elk Mound, Tylor Klish of Knapp, Heidi Anderson, Robert Anderson, Kati Brown, Hunter Chrouser, Jessica Czysz, Collin Diekvoss, Jonathan Erickson, Darrin Falk, Alexa Filipiak, Afton Fischer, Kayla Frohmader, Kelsea Goettle, Michaela Guerrini, Hnou Hang, Jack Hildebrandt, Amy Horchem, Jake Janetski, Jordyn Junkermeier, Nicholas Kiszer, Myles Lade, Quintin Livdahl, Corbin McCumber, Autum Neuville, Ian Newton, Megan Nimsgern, Kristin Pockrandt, Daniel Polson, Emily Preston, Jeremiah Schattie, Amanda Schroeder, Austin Scott, Tyler Tischman, Samantha Tjugum, Sarah Velguth, Katelynn Walker, Madeline Weber, Simon Welz and Zong Xiong of Menomonie.
Marcus King of Elk Mound has graduated from Central Lakes College.
The following Dunn County natives have been honored for high academic achievement in the 2020 spring semester at their respective colleges:
Brooklyn Hellmenn of Boyceville and Hailey Durand-Christianson of Colfax have been named to the College of St. Scholastica Dean’s List.
Tanner Nierenhausen of Colfax has been named to the Dean’s List at Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Miranda Montgomery, Hannah Simpson, Qwynn Tyman and Cassidy Yakesh of Elk Mound and Megan Lauer and Sarah Vind of Menomonie earned Dean’s List recognition at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Maddy Bygd of Boyceville has been named to the Dean's List at Hamline University.
