Dunn County Student News for Spring 2020 Semester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following Dunn County natives have been acknowledged for being named to the dean’s list at their respective colleges for the 2020 spring semester.

Rachal Anderson of Menomonie and Alyssa Jones of Downing have been named to the UW-Whitewater Dean’s List.

Colby Peterson of Menomonie has been named to the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Dean’s List.

Jarrod Rudi of Colfax has been named to the North Dakota State University Dean’s List.

Trey Gullickson and Tiffany Johnson of Colfax, Hannah Brunner of Elk Mound and Anthony Michels of Menomonie have each been named to the UW-Superior Dean’s List.