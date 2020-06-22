Dunn County Student News for Spring 2020 Semester

The following Dunn County natives have been acknowledged for being named to the dean’s list at their respective colleges for the 2020 spring semester.
Rachal Anderson of Menomonie and Alyssa Jones of Downing have been named to the UW-Whitewater Dean’s List.
Colby Peterson of Menomonie has been named to the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Dean’s List.
Jarrod Rudi of Colfax has been named to the North Dakota State University Dean’s List.
Trey Gullickson and Tiffany Johnson of Colfax, Hannah Brunner of Elk Mound and Anthony Michels of Menomonie have each been named to the UW-Superior Dean’s List.
Haley Wold of Boyceville, Alyssa Lauer of Elk Mound and Jason Labs, Dallas Olson and Ellen Peterson of Menomonie earned honors at UW-Stevens Point. Bradley Biegel and Corrine Zimmer of Elk Mound and Brett Peabody of Menomonie earned high honors and Michaela Booth of Boyceville, Elizabeth Affolter of Colfax, Victoria Fasbender and Kendra Potter of Elk Mound and Haley Bird, Seth Mahoney and Brice McClay of Menomonie earned highest honors.
Marissa Dormanen and Hannah Guy of Boyceville, Matthew Bruder, Dempsey Fogarty and Mackenzie Jensen of Colfax, Emily Bartig and Madysen Borofka of Elk Mound and Brookelyn Bauer, Kendall Brewe, Braden Busch, Alyssa Doughty, Alexis Hermann, Ellison Kerg, Becca Nelson, Evan Nold, Alexa Peterson, Sydney Stansbury, Lexie Weghorn, Liz Williams, Tori Williams and Jacky Yang of Menomonie have each been named to the UW-La Crosse Dean’s List.
Emily Olsem of Boyceville, Adam Pretasky and Katherine Rushmann of Colfax and Caleb Anderson, Delaney Bignell, Raina Bundy-Wurtz, Brent Evan, Nathaniel Frank, Kallie Talford and Tayia Wik of Menomonie have been selected to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kenadie Cook, Jaden Reisimer, Rita Simpson and Damek Wellington of Menomonie have been selected to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Dean’s Honor List.
Anna Achter of Menomonie was named to the Dean’s List at Wartburg College.
Jessica Schwartz of Menomonie was named to the Gustavus Adolphus College Dean’s List.
Cheyenne Booth of Boyceville, Amanda Christianson and Courtney Dressel of Colfax, Bryce Kragness, Brook Plaszcz and Sarah Sweeney of Elk Mound, Adalyn Maves of Knapp and Josephine Bignell, Brooke Brantner, Chase Davidson, Jacqueline Dieckman, Hailey Gilgenbach, Jack Henderson, Devon Roskinsky, Ryan Sisko, Bryanna Smitham, Alexander Traxler, Coltra Trollan-Hiestand, Destiny Walker, Elizabeth Wordes and Amy Zingsheim of Menomonie earned Dean’s List recognition at UW-River Falls.
Jessica Coffin, Julianna Henderson and Matthew Kieffer of Menomonie earned Dean’s List honors at Iowa State University.
