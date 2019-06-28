Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 recently when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
At the events, scholarship recipients were paired at tables with representatives from the families or organizations that generously donated the scholarship funds. Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients.
Local students receiving scholarships included:
From Colfax: David Holmes, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club - The Doug Christensen Memorial Scholarship; Zackary Arvold, Clinton Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship and William J. Boyle Endowment Scholarship; Erin Wolff, Conagra Foods Next Generation Scholarship; Portia Maves, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship; Antoinette Sonnentag, CVTC Education Association Scholarship; Bethany Ferry, Ronald & Sharen Hoepner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
From Eau Galle: Makayla Foster, Prevea Health Scholarship; Stephanie Gallagher, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
From Elk Mound: Ryan Grimm, Maynard Pearson Memorial Scholarship; Dayna Kotecki, Prevea Health Scholarship.
From Menomonie: Justin Mcleod, 3M Map Scholarship; Katlynn Kralewski, Ardis N. McAfee Scholarship; Austin Wendt, Brian Gettler Memorial/PMI Manufacturing Scholarship, CVTC Machine Tool Faculty & Staff Scholarship, Nordson EDI Corporation Scholarship, and Taylor Machine Inc. Scholarship; Robin Johnson, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship, and Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship; Rachel Rogers, Denise Waterman Memorial Scholarship; Bradley Eberhardt, Derek Kizewski Memorial - Riverside Machine & Engineering Inc. Scholarship, Elmer Roos Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Leslie Gilbertson Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and Nordson EDI Corporation Scholarship; Andrew Marvin, Dick Klatt Memorial Welding Endowment Scholarship; April Knight, Diversity Achievement Scholarship and Indianhead Old Car Club Endowment Scholarship; Diana Kleven, Lexy Harris Memorial Scholarship; Mark Winterfeldt, Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship; Alyssa Andrews, Ruth R. Peterson Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Lissa Bertetto, Arthur Kopp Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Taylor Dierkhising, WJR Endowment Scholarship; Yia Lee, Dairy State Bank Endowment Scholarship; Lissa Bertetto, Arthur Kopp Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
From Wheeler: Teala Anne Mayer, Sodexo Culinary Management Scholarship.
