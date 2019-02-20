The first five weeks of 2019 in Dunn and Eau Claire counties saw an unusual increase in suicide deaths, according to the Dunn-Eau Claire County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The office is creating a team that would review certain types of deaths and design local interventions, said Dunn-Eau Claire County Medical Examiner Marcie Rosas.
Rosas’ office has assisted families in five suicide deaths in the first five weeks of 2019 alone — one in Dunn County, four in Eau Claire County.
The office covered eight suicide deaths in Dunn County in all of 2018, according to the office’s annual report to the Dunn County Board Wednesday.
“We sure hope to not stay on that projected number (for 2019),” Rosas said.
In 2017, Dunn County also saw eight suicide deaths, according to a 2018 medical examiner’s office report.
The consistent Dunn County numbers between 2017 and 2018 are on track with a recent pattern, said Eau Claire Health Department nurse Chelsie Smith of Menomonie, who co-chairs the Prevent Suicide Chippewa Valley coalition.
In the early 2000s, Dunn County’s suicide deaths typically rose and dipped, keeping a steady average. But in the last five to eight years, the Dunn County suicide death total has remained even or increased year over year, Smith said.
The medical examiner’s office is also seeing a widening age range in suicide deaths. In 2018, Dunn and Eau Claire county suicide death victims ranged from 12 to 78 years old, according to the report.
Fatal overdoses on the rise
Overdose deaths are also rising in both counties, Rosas said.
In 2018, Dunn County saw two overdose deaths, out of 306 total deaths.
Eau Claire County had 11 overdose deaths out of 1,137 total, according to the report.
Several 2018 death toxicology reports are still pending, she said: “That’s more than an overdose death per month. It’s not that large of a population to have an overdose per month.”
Drug overdose deaths are becoming more complex, Rosas said: “Drug tests are coming back with a multiplicity of drugs, not just one or two. There’s often times four to seven agents on a toxicology screen. The complexity of these drug overdoses is huge.”
A multiple-drug overdose could involve any combination of THC, methamphetamine, opioids, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl or others.
The examiner’s office has seen more fentanyl in 2018 than in any other year, Rosas said. Fentanyl is a fast-acting opioid hundreds of times more potent than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Addressing the problem
Chippewa Valley experts usually can’t explain a dip or rise in suicide deaths — and statistically, suicides don’t spike nationwide in the winter months, said HSHS Hospitals Community Health Educator Laura Baalrud.
“We just do not know the reason why, in any given year, suicide rates will either go up or down,” Baalrud said. “I wish we did, because then we would know where to focus.”
Dunn and Eau Claire counties have also taken action. The two are forming an Overdose Death Review Team, which would include representatives from both counties in the medical, education, law enforcement, human services and public health fields, Rosas said.
The team will review local deaths, then design interventions for communities.
For the general public, not recognizing signs of poor mental health in their friends, families and co-workers is something communities can address head-on, Smith said.
“Across the board, when we look at statewide, nationwide, there is an incredibly high number of people who are unaware of what the warning signs are,” Smith said.
Smith’s group Prevent Suicide Chippewa Valley includes Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire county representatives. The group promotes local mental health classes and hosts suicide awareness programs.
The three-step QPR emergency system can help people find signs of suicidal thoughts in others: question, persuade and refer, Baalrud said. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire is offering a free class at 3:30 p.m. March 19 on QPR.
Signs of suicidal thoughts include talking about hopelessness, feeling trapped, feeling unbearable pain or wanting to die, talking about feeling trapped, increased use of alcohol or drugs, withdrawing from family or friends, showing rage, showing extreme mood swings or saying goodbye to family and friends, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
“The people we work with every day, the people we live with or go to school with, we’re going to notice changes in them. We just want people to get educated on how to bring up the subject,” Baalrud said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.