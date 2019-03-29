Several Dunn County students and teachers are set to be honored at the annual Herb Kohl awards luncheon in Chippewa Falls Sunday.
On March 4, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation announced the recipients of student Initiative Scholarships, student Excellence Scholarships, teacher Fellowships and principal Leadership awards.
Excellence Scholars from Dunn County are Kaylynn Imsande of Menomonie and Jessica Schwartz of Menomonie.
Teacher Fellows from Dunn County are Debra Bell of the Boyceville Community Schools District Office and Nicole Resch of the Elk Mound Middle School.
An Initiative Scholar of Dunn County is Elizabeth Affolter of Colfax.
The Herb Kohl Foundation will give the $10,000 Excellence and Initiative Scholarship grants to the postsecondary institution that each student will attend.
Each teacher honored will receive a $6,000 Fellowship and an additional $6,000 grant will be awarded to the teacher's school for use in innovative educational projects.
Kohl will formally present the awards to each recipient Sunday.
The luncheon is scheduled for noon at Chippewa Falls Middle School, 750 Tropicana Blvd. The award program will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The Herb Kohl Foundation Excellence Scholarship was established by Herb Kohl to provide scholarships to graduating Wisconsin high school students who have demonstrated academic excellence, outstanding leadership, citizenship, community service, integrity and other special talents.
The Herb Kohl Foundation Fellowship rewards teachers who have demonstrated superior ability to inspire love of learning in their students, have motivated others and have provided meritorious service both inside and outside the classroom.
The Herb Kohl Leadership Award recognizes school principals who have set high standards for instruction, achievement and character and created a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.
The Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship was established to recognize students who have demonstrated a high level of motivation to achieve, have shown strong promise for achieving success in college and beyond, have overcome significant personal obstacles or adversity and have not yet received other academic based scholarships.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation. I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students and teachers and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future,” Kohl said.
The Chippewa Falls event is the third of four regional award programs sponsored by the Herb Kohl Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.