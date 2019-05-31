Veterans, their families and military supporters alike will gather together at the Veteran’s Memorial in Menomonie for the 19th annual Veteran’s Brick Dedication Ceremony to honor those whom have served our country.
This event will be held rain or shine on Flag Day, June 14, starting at 10 a.m. and is hosted by the Dunn County Veteran’s Memorial Committee of Downtown Menomonie, Inc. and the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
The Veteran’s Memorial is located at the intersection of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Menomonie.
Among those honored in 2019 are Gary and David Klatt, brothers who both served in the Vietnam War.
Gary served in the U.S. Army and spent two years (1965-67) fighting in Vietnam and was a Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart recipient. David served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army in the 32nd Division, Company A 128th from 1957-65.
Also added to the memorial this year include Brian L. Ahrens (U.S. Marine Corps, Iraq War), David A. Billingsley (Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps, 1982-89), Marvin J. Hoff (Private First Class U.S. Army, Korea), William P. McKanna (U.S. Navy World War II, 1943-46) and Thoman Mangin (Staff Sergeant U.S. Air Force 1964-68, Vietnam 1966-67).
Attendees are encouraged to attend a free presentation at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts after the Flag Day ceremony.
Author and Downtown Menomonie Executive Director Dustyn Dubuque will share about Civil War Veteran Newell Burch and his survival as a prisoner of War. Burch has a commemorative brick in the Veteran’s Memorial. Refreshments will be provided.
The annual brick dedication program began on Flag Day, June 14, 2000 when the monument was unveiled and over 300 bricks were dedicated.
The Veterans Memorial was created as Dunn County’s way of honoring men and women who had served their country in the military.
The veterans honored are not required to be from Dunn County and service during war time is also not a requirement. The monument is a living memorial and each year new names are added.
