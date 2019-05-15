Dunn County may establish a nine-person council in 2019 that would help shape Dunn County’s nutrition services and dining programs, especially those aimed at senior residents.
The county board Wednesday was slated to read an ordinance that would allow it to create a Nutrition Advisory Council. The board is expected to vote on the measure later this year.
The nutrition council would recommend locations, days and hours of Dunn County dining programs, advocate for older adults to lawmakers and governing agencies and recommend support services for the dining centers.
Over half the members of the council must be 60 or older, and several must be eligible for Dunn County meal programs, according to the proposed ordinance.
The council would meet at least four times per year. It would directly advise the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s nutrition director.
The ADRC supervises several Dunn County meal programs, according to its website:
- Congregate dining offers meals to people 60 or older, or people with a spouse 60 or older, at locations in Colfax, Ridgeland, Eau Galle, Menomonie, Knapp and Sand Creek. There is a suggested donation per meal.
- Home-delivered meals, or Meals on Wheels, is open to eligible seniors.
- A county liquid supplement program is also available to some seniors 60 or older.
For meal program eligibility, contact the ADRC at 715-232-4006.
New, old board members recognized
John Rocco Calabrese Wednesday took the oath as a county supervisor and was seated on the board, replacing Kitz Cleary of Menomonie as the District 13 supervisor.
Calabrese ran for the 29th Assembly District seat in November 2018 but was defeated by incumbent Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond.
The board Wednesday held a moment of silence to honor former supervisor Cal Christianson, who died May 12, according to Christianson’s obituary.
Christianson was a longtime county supervisor, served on the Dunn County Fair Board and was a town of Lucas board member, according to his obituary and News records.
New weather policy
The board voted Wednesday to approve a policy that allows the county to close one or more county facilities in emergency weather conditions.
Under county’s previous weather closure policy, county employees could use an accrued vacation day or a day without pay if they find it’s unsafe to commute in.
Under the new policy, the county manager can activate up to two inclement weather half-days or whole days each year.
Those days would be paid absences for some full- and part-time county employees.
During those days, county leaders can decide to close one or more county facilities.
The county executive committee backed the policy earlier this year, said Supervisor Vaughn Hedlund of Boyceville, who serves on the executive committee,
Supervisor Michael Rogers of Menomonie disagreed with the policy: “In this scenario, on that really bad day that we don’t close down, someone (could) get injured, killed or paralyzed commuting to work ... and they sue the county because they say that we were negligent in making the call. Is that likely? Probably not, but that’s not a very good answer.”
The board voted 18-11 Wednesday to approve the new policy.
