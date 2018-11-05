Dunn County will hold an open house Monday, Nov. 12 to gather feedback on the draft of its Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.
The plan focuses on creating bicycle and pedestrian opportunities throughout the county, as well as connecting with other counties. A county advisory team has supervised the plan and coordinated with ongoing bicycle and pedestrian efforts in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
The plan features a countywide bicycle route network that connects to routes in the adopted St. Croix County Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, and drafts of Chippewa and Eau Claire county plans.
The open house will be held at the Dunn County Community Services Building, Room 54, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12 E., Menomonie from 4:30—7:00 p.m..
Staff will give a short presentation at 5 p.m., and West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission staff and members of the county advisory team will answer questions and listen to feedback.
A fall 2017 open house focused on gathering public input for the development of the plan. This open house is a chance to review the draft and for the public to comment before it is finalized.
The county anticipates completing the plan in late November.
A federal transportation funded 80 percent of the plan’s development, with Dunn County funding the other 20 percent. The application included three coordinating bike plans in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties.
The plan’s completion will give the county the guidelines to implement policies and projects, and will help the county apply for state and federal funding to improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities county-wide.
For more information regarding this project go to the project website at 3countybikeandped.wordpress.com.
