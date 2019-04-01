For victims of crimes, the inside of the Dunn County courthouse looks different than it did two years ago.
New equipment — two large rooms dedicated for crime victims, along with equipment that lets some victims attend court hearings via video-conference — has helped Dunn County make large strides toward helping and healing victims, said Dunn County Victim Witness Coordinator BJ Lande.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week will be celebrated nationally April 7-13.
The Dunn County Victim/Witness Assistance Program will celebrate that progress and raise awareness of crime victim rights locally.
“It encourages us to think about the many victims. And hopefully it encourages us to reach out to support them, in their everyday lives and in court,” Lande said.
Better equipped
The Victim/Witness Assistance Program is a unit of the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office. About two years ago, the program moved its conference rooms to a much larger space.
Instead of speaking to victims in a small, one-room area, Lande and her staff now hear victims’ stories in two large, private rooms near the district attorney’s offices. One room is designed for child care, so parents can speak openly about their experiences out of their children’s earshot.
“It’s secure, it’s locked ... it’s been a great place for us to meet with prosecutors. We’ve made a lot of changes over the years,” Lande said.
The room also lets victims use a side entrance to the courthouse, shielding them from the main entrance where some defendants and the general public enter.
Another piece of equipment has greatly helped some victims, especially for children involved in traumatic or abuse cases, say Lande and Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf.
With videoconferencing equipment, children or other victims can make statements at sentencing hearings without having to face defendants in court. A camera lets victims to see the judge, but not the accused.
“It allows the victim to testify without having to suffer the additional trauma of being in front of the offender, or a family,” Lande said.
In one Dunn County case, a child victim even gave testimony from the private room.
It lets people “focus on the questions being asked, without fear of repercussions,” Nodolf said.
Wisconsin statute only allows children under 12 to testify in cases through videoconferencing. Children aged 12-16 can do the same on a case-by-case basis, Nodolf said. She’s hoping change is ahead.
“I’m hoping the Legislature will expand (the age range) ... certainly there’s the right to confrontation, but there also needs to be a balance for victims,” Nodolf said.
Honoring victims
Four people work with exclusively victims of crimes in Dunn County, though the county’s victim-witness program started with Lande alone.
Those workers make contact with crime victims, help them navigate the court system, alert victims to defendants entering or leaving custody and refer them to other local resources.
Federal, state and county dollars fund the program, which collaborates with the county board, district attorney’s office, circuit court judges, law enforcement and the Department of Corrections.
To celebrate Crime Victims' Rights Week, the Victim/Witness Assistance Program will be erecting banners at the courthouse and distributing bookmarks with victim information at the Menomonie Public Library, Lande said.
“The week acknowledges victims, the many that are out there, and gives us time to celebrate their journey,” Lande said.
