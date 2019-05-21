For the third time since Wisconsin’s Alice in Dairyland program began in 1948, Dunn County has been chosen to host the competition finals.
Dunn County will host the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals in May 2021.
The new Alice in Dairyland will be announced at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, county supervisor James Anderson of Menomonie said last week.
Each Alice travels the state for a year, making public appearances, speaking to media and promoting Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. She also travels, nationally and internationally, as an ambassador for the state’s agriculture.
Dunn County also hosted Alice in Dairyland finals in 1962 and 1989, program director Ti Gauger said Thursday.
In the history of the competition, the county has had one winner. Sylvia Lee Kafkas of Colfax was chosen as the 15th Alice in 1962.
Being chosen as a host county means more than organizing one or two events, Anderson said. Beginning in the summer of 2020, the county can expect a year of statewide attention, local public appearances by Alice and a focus on local agriculture.
Alice will visit Dunn County once or twice per month starting in summer 2020 until the finals in May 2021, Anderson said. A local steering committee will decide where Alice and her entourage will visit in the county.
“One year from this July, Dunn County starts the activities,” Anderson said.
The search for the newest Alice begins in January, when the application period opens.
Applicants must have three years of experience or training in public relations and knowledge or experience in Wisconsin agriculture, according to the Wisconsin Department of Trade, Agriculture and Consumer Protection.
In March 2021, 16-18 candidates will come to Dunn County, along with their families and friends, to compete, Anderson said.
As many as six final candidates will be announced that spring at a Dunn County press conference.
In May, the final five to six candidates will return to Dunn County for the finals — a three-day, partially-public job interview, according to the DATCP.
“We’ll tour them throughout Dunn County, show them all the features we think are great here, and the final is the coronation of Alice in Dairyland,” Anderson said.
Two evening events during the final will be open to the public, according to the DATCP.
The new Alice begins the job on the first Monday in June.
Extension Dunn County and the Dunn County Economic Development Corporation will join the county in planning the events.
Dunn County’s selection as the 2021 host county was announced May 11 in Green County, where the 2019 Alice in Dairyland final was hosted, Anderson said.
Also on May 11, Abigail Martin of Milton was chosen as the 72nd Alice in Dairyland.
Walworth County is scheduled to host the finals in 2020.
