Dunn County residents will have a free opportunity in April to become trained to spot and report severe weather.
On April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Pwky., room I402, Dunn County Emergency Management will host a SKYWARN training seminar. SKYWARN trains volunteer weather spotters and public safety personnel.
SKYWARN provide timely and accurate severe weather reports. Those reports, when integrated with National Weather Service technology, let communities know how to react when severe weather threatens.
Despite NWS’ radar system and new computer forecasting models, they are only able to determine the potential for severe weather. Many tornadoes cannot be detected by radar, especially at a distance. Confirmation of actual tornadoes requires an eyewitness.
The NWS has found that only regular training improves that information.
The seminar typically lasts about two hours. It is free and open to the public and first responders, both private and public sector.
Seating is limited and reservations are required.
If you wish to attend or have questions, contact Marie Marty at 715-232-2333, or email memarty@co.dunn.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.