Dunn County to test CodeRED community notification system March 10

The Dunn County Emergency Management will be testing its CodeRED notification system by validating telephone numbers in its database.

The test will be done on March 10 at approximately 5:30 p.m. There is no need to take action if you receive a call, Dunn County Emergency Management said in a news release. Emergency personnel are testing the system to make sure it is working properly. Testing the system ensures it works efficiently during an actual emergency.

If your phone number is not in the database you won't received a call during the test or when an important notification is sent. Visit www.co.dunn.wi.us/911 to update contact information.

"Residents and businesses are encouraged to visit our website and update their contact information, in particular those individuals who have unlisted phone numbers, who have changed their phone number or address within the past year and those who use a cellular phone or VoIP phone as their primary number,” Steve Findlay, Dunn County Emergency Management Coordinator said. "The more residents who actively add or update their contact information in the emergency database, the better able we are to protect people and property."

For questions on the CodeRED system call (715) 232- 2333.

