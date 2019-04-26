The town of Otter Creek can challenge Dunn County’s 2018 placement of sex offender Jamie Stephenson at a town residence, a judge ruled Friday.
Stephenson, 34, has served prison, supervision and probation in three separate sexual assaults of teenage girls in Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to court records.
In December 2018, Stephenson was placed at a town of Otter Creek residence. However, the town has criticized the decision and is asking Dunn County to find Stephenson another place to live.
The town filed a motion to intervene Dec. 27, a week after Stephenson took up residence at Wheeler house.
On Friday Judge Rod Smeltzer ruled the town can argue Stephenson’s placement in court: “It seems to me that it’s proper for the court to allow the township of Otter Creek to intervene.”
Stephenson will stay at the Otter Creek house during court proceedings, Smeltzer said.
The town also plans to challenge the placement of a second sex offender, Scott M. Ellis, said the town’s attorney, Kathleen Avoles of Bakke Norman Law Offices.
Ellis, 41, was placed at the same residence as Stephenson in March.
Ellis was convicted in Marathon County in 2010 of three counts of third-degree sexual assault and in 1996 of two counts of sex with a child 16-18 and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to court records.
A hearing for Stephenson’s case has been set for Aug. 6.
Town: County didn't give detailed notice
In court documents, the town has accused the county’s Temporary Chapter 980 Committee, which decides where to place released sex offenders, of not giving detailed notice of its four meetings in July, August and October 2018.
“At no time did any of the public notices provide even a hint of the actual subject matter to be discussed,” Avoles said. “The notices never use the words 'sexually violent offender' or 'sex offender' or 'placement' or any other indication that the committee would be placing a sex offender somewhere in the county.”
Stephenson’s attorney, Charles Glynn, argued in a court filing that the town’s intervention was too late: “The town … waited at least 30 days after they acknowledged they knew about the proposed placement to file their motion to intervene.”
In a statement to the court, town chairman Mark Warner said in December that the residence was in poor condition, with a “possibly illegal” septic system, bad water quality, mold and possible structural problems.
Problems with the house itself are an issue for local zoning enforcement, Glynn argued.
Seven children live in three different residences within 1,500 feet of Stephenson’s residence, although the children's houses aren’t adjacent to Stephenson's, Avoles claimed in a court filing.
Sexually violent people must live at least 1,500 feet from schools, child-care facilities, parks, youth centers or churches, according to Wisconsin statute. If the person is a serious child sex offender, the same rule applies to residences with children.
In 2004, Stephenson was sentenced to two years of probation for fourth-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Pierce County. In 2006, he was sentenced to 25 years of probation in a Minnesota case for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, according to court records.
In 2007, Stephenson, then 22, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl at a home in Boyceville, according to court records. He was sentenced to two years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
Under his release plan, Stephenson must register as a sex offender, lives at the house on supervised release and is monitored with GPS.