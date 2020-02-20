Dunn County transit looks to add new routes, electric buses

After successful use of battery-operated buses in Duluth, Minn., any concerns of electric buses not functioning in the winter have been resolved.

Originally planned for 2020, the electric buses will likely not be ready to use until 2021.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The transit commission will also be adding new shelters to bus stops this summer. In June or July, nine shelters will be added at eight different stops along the bus routes, Catlin said. The shelters have been ordered and are currently being assembled.

Ridership has increased for two consecutive years. Catlin reported an almost eight percent increase from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, Dunn County transit had 133,661 passengers, up from 123,975 in 2018. In 2017 119,275 passengers used county transit.

About 10 percent of riders are non-students, Catlin said, and Supervisor Vaughn Hedlund asked if there were any plans to expand service to other parts of the county. The transit commission provides transport service county wide with the help of volunteer drivers who are reimbursed mileage, Catlin said. The transit commission can be reached by phone at (715) 235-7433.

Previous routes established that traveled to Eau Claire and Boyceville didn’t get the ridership to maintain the routes.