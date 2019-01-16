The Community Foundation of Dunn County is currently accepting requests for new bricks for the Dunn County Veterans Memorial, at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Crescent Street in downtown Menomonie.
The cost for each brick is $250.
This annual program began on Flag Day, June 14, 2000 when over 300 bricks were dedicated and the monument unveiled.
The monument honors military veterans from any branch of service during any era.
There is no residency requirement, and currently over 500 veterans are honored.
A donation of $250 or more received before Feb. 1 purchases one brick inscribed with a maximum of 57 letters, numbers and/or spaces.
For more information or to receive an order form, contact the Community Foundation at 715-232-8019 or e-mail officemanager@cfdunncounty.org.
The order deadline is Friday, Feb. 1. All new bricks will be formally dedicated at the Flag Day Ceremony on June 14 at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Menomonie.
The Dunn County Veterans Memorial Committee of Main Street, Inc. is responsible for the memorial and programs relating to it. The Community Foundation of Dunn County coordinates the brick program and manages the Dunn County Veterans Memorial Endowment Fund, which was established to maintain the memorial area.
