Dunn County Veterans Memorial celebrates 20th anniversary

This Flag Day, June 14, the Community Foundation of Dunn County, Downtown Menomonie Inc. and Dunn County Veterans Memorial Committee commemorate the Dunn County Veterans Memorial 20th anniversary.
In honor of this milestone, below is a list of every name that has been added to the monument since 2000.
This year’s inductees can be found in bold text and include Ben Dahlke, Clayton Erickson, Jerry Hintzman, Donald Hintzman, Samuel Hinztman, Jeffrey Hintzman and Daniel Hintzman.
The annual Flag Day ceremony held at the memorial site will not be held as usual. The CFDC and Downtown Menomonie Inc. will be conducting a small ceremony with no audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed starting at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Downtown Menomonie Inc. Facebook page .
(Names in bold signify bricks added in 2020)
788 MP WWII Persian Gulf Command
John Leon Abrams
Dwight Agnew
Brian Ahrens
Arden W Alexander
H Robert Alf
Frederick W Alf
Arthur M Alf
Leonard E Amberg
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 131
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32
American Legion Post #32
Raymond L Amundson
Roger S Anderson
Norman J Anderson
James Anderson
Clark G Anderson
Albert M Andraschko
Wm M Andrews
John R Aumueller
Gerald D Bahr
Otto P Baker
Al Baldus
Heidi Ubel Baruch
Duane J Bauer
Barry J Bauer
Merwood Slats Beber
Willard A Benson
Lloyd R Berg
A Lester Berg
Francis Berger
Donald N Bergeson
Abigail Dawn Bergeson
Kevin Bertetto
Theo G Biesterveld
Leonard P Biesterveld
James L Biesterveld
Gerald Biesterveld
Ed Biggerstaff
David A Billingsley
Harry L Bird
Harold E Birkholm
Bud, Rich, Gene, John and Dave Bischels
Russell G Blakley
George J Blecha
William M Bliss
Herbert Block
Harlan “Speck” Block
Bob & Steve’s Amoco Food Shop
David Boe
Marvin C Boetcher
John R Boetcher
Bert O Boetcher
Donald F Boettcher
Tom Bolle
LaVern J Bolle
Jerry Bolle
Henry Bolle
Frederick Bolle
Donald A Bolle
Rosann Bongey
Lonnie K Boone
Henry W Borden
Jack Bowell
Merlyn Braaten
Jim E Brandenburg
James Brandenburg
Todd M Brehm
James P Brehm
Dick, Don, Gerald and Gene Breitzman
Bremer Bank
Roger Brockway
Joseph Brockway
Roy Brockway Jr
Brothers of Sigma Tau Gamma
Richard E Brown
Edward and Glendora Brown
Joseph R Brown Sr
Robert Brown
Marvin D Brownell
Ronald G Bryan
Lynn L Buckley
Newell Burch
Steven C Burns
Irving “Pete” Burns
Merlin L R Burton
Donn L Burton
Leonard Busch
Howard R Buss
Earl J and Daniel E Buss
Raymond Bylander
Joan Carlson
John B and Jerry L Carswell
Gerald B and Thomas A Carswell
Sean H Catto
Cedar Corporation
Joseph D Chastan
Donald Chilson
Dwight D Chinnock
Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts
Gib Christianson
Dean A Christianson
Calvin Christianson
Citizens State Bank
City of Menomonie
Steve J Close
Leslie J Cole
Helen Cramer Cole
Harold L Cook
Donald M Cook
Charles and John E Cornellier
George W Corning
Lawrence J Coss
David G Cotts
Lawrence Coyer
Herbert Coyer
Wilbur J Cramer
Robert L Cramer
Neil F Cramer
Walt “Tater” Cropp
Thomas A Cropp
Roy D Cropp
Keith E Cropp
Harry O Curtis
Bob W and Jack E Curtis
William L Cutting
Warren L Cutting
Hiram P Cutting
Henry P Cutting
Grant O Cutting
Francis H Cutting
Ezechiel C Cutting
Grant O Cutting II
Richard L Dahlby
Ben Dahlke
Joseph H Davis
Steven Dean
Ray R DeMoe
Paul D Derby
Donald A Dickmann
David A Dickmann
Archi H Dicks Jr
Irvin Diffendorfer
Willis D Dix
John Gilbert Doane
Richard Allen Doane
Fayette S Doane
Jeffrey James Donaldson
James R Donaldson
Robert C Dotseth
Joseph P Dotseth
James H Dotseth
Alice C Dotseth
Virgil Drake
Ken Drake
Bill Duffy
James T Dunn
Dunn County Courthouse Employees
Dunn County Highway Department
Dunn County Human Services
Dunn County Law Enforcement Union
William J Sr and John M Edwards
RJ “Jack” Edwards
Lee “Bunny” Edwards
J Darrell Edwards
H Bruce Edwards
William “Bud” Eick
Thomas W Eick
Raymond G Einum
Patricia Einum
Jim Einum
Fred Einum
Bub, Jim, and Ray Einum
Bub Einum
Bernard J Einum
Lloyd “Ike” Eiseth
Simon Eng
James Engeldinger
Clayton Erickson
Russell C Erickson
Robert A Erickson
Raymond A Erickson
Merton A Erickson
Ken Erickson
Harold C Erickson
Donald L Erickson
Allen M Erickson
Greg Erickson
Joseph, John and Benjamin Evan
William Evans
Thorval Evenson
Harold E Evenson
Wesley Face
Bob Falk
Ruben “Skip” Fauks
Duane M Fayerweather
Edward C and Lyle W Ferber
Dale E and Edward Ferber Jr
First Bank & Trust
Firstar Bank
Hubert “Hub” Fisher
Spencer E Fjelstad
Rockwell J Flint
William G Forster
Lavern O Forster
Galen W Fox
Ed Frasl
Frank Frasl
Jerry Frasl
Mike Frasl
Frank Frasl
Richard Frasl
Roy Frasl
Marvin L Fritz
Richard G Fruit
Lee H Fruit
Kurtis A Fruit
Carl L Galoff
Jen Garnsworthy
Leonard H Garton
John Gauvin
David J and Richard F Gauvin
Thomas J George
Nelson A Gergen
James L Gergen
Donald J Gergen
Arnie G Gerth
Clarence C Gesche
GFWC Menomonie Woman’s Club
W H Gilgenbach
S W Gilgenbach
R J Gilgenbach
Irvine H Glampe
Bud, Dorothy and Harold Goetz
JW Goodrich
Don Goodrich
Thomas L Gordon
Daniel C Gordon
Daniel Gordon
Dale J Gordon
David R Grambo
Greater Menomonie Area Community Foundation
Chas A Groepper
Marvin H Grossklaus
Vernon H Grutt
Ronald D Grutt
Lyle A Grutt
Herbert A Grutt
Ardel R Grutt
W Gunnar Hagen
Gilmer P Hagen
Oral Hake
David Hake
Richard A Halberg
Marshall Halberg
Jerome C Halberg
Harry Halberg
Ernest F Hall
Donal E Hall
John M Halverson
John L Halvorson
Christian E Hamm
Clarence O Hammer
John Hannon
Robert F Hansen
Robert W Hanson
Michael W Harmston
Glenn W Harmston
Walter F Hasse
Earl L Hathaway
Fred J Heitkamp Jr
Leonard V Helgeson
Howard G Helgeson
Alan R Helgeson
Lynos C Hendrikson
Robert Sr, Robert Jr and William Hickcox
James Hilborn
Charles R Hillstead
William W Hintzman
Lynn E Hintzman
Donald R Hintzman
Larry L Hinzman
Joel R Hintzman
Jerry, Donald, Samuel, Jeffrey and Daniel Hintzman
Frederick Hoeppner
Marvin J Hoff
E C “Bud” Hoernemann
Paul and Mary Ann Hoffman
Gordon D Hoffman
Fredrik O Hofland
Richard H Holden
Merlin, James, Galen and Terry Holden
“Duke” Holmberg
Jacob House
Paul A Hovind
Marlyn “Ike” Hovind
Gerald K Hovind
Gary L Hovind
Arnold G Hovind
Carroll D Hulback
Roy, Ron and John Hulbert
Donald E Hull
Chet Hullberg
Ronald E Jr and William Husby
Fred Hutton
Indian Waters Council Girl Scouts
Merlin E Jackson
Leonard Wm Jackson
Conrad G Jackson
Thomas A Jacobson
David J Jacobson
Daniel T Jacobson
Jan Janssen
Jeatran Brothers
Jesse S Jensen
Hans Jensen
Clinton Jenson
Wes Johnson
Martin E Johnson
Larry Ray Johnson
Kenneth L Johnson
Gene D Johnson
Alvin M Johnson
Andrew Johnson
Richard Jones
Forrest D Jones
Donald C Kausrud
Eugene L Kay
Phillip D Keck
Audrey D Keck
Virgil W Kegen
Louie Keilholz
Charles P Kell
Frank S Kennett Jr
Joseph N Kettner Jr
Edward A King
George J Kinney
George J Kinney Jr
Don Buck Kistner
David L Klatt
Gary L Klatt
Cy Knapp
James J Knutson
Jim Kochendorfer
Huddy Kochendorfer
Gerald Kochendorfer
Edward D Kohanek
Edward H Kohanek
George, John, Frank, Edward and Alvin Korbel
Steven Kothlow
Eugene Kraemer
Daniel F Krueger
Michael Lafferty
Jon M Lambert
John F Lammer
Ted A Lamphere
Irwin F Lamphere
Lao-Hmong Veterans
William S LaRose
Norman A Larrabee
Gordon J Larrabee
Rose Jay Larson
John L Larson
Everett O Larson
Patrick LaVenture
Ed LaVenture
Roger G Lecheler
Paul Lefstad
The Irvin Lehman Sons
Steven E Lehman
Paul A H Lehman
Henry A Lehman
Earl R Lehman
Ken “Cocky” Lehmann
Joseph L Lehr
Harvey and LaVern Lentz
Ken Lestrud
Victor C Lien
Gaylen J Lind
Wm F Lindow
Melvin Loback
Alvin O Loback
Richard “Doc” Long
Garfield O Lund
Edward Lund
H “Dutch” Luther
M&I Bank
Dylan J Mackey
Albert C Madsen
Joseph Maglio
Thomas Mangin
Main Street of Menomonie, Inc
Elwood L Manor
Robert R Marine
Dudley G Markham
Clifford O Marlett
Joseph W Mastalir
Richard C Mathews
Irvin H Mattison
Glenn Red Mattison
Lavern “Pope” Maves
David and Irma Jean Maves
Russell W May
Robert McCelland
William P McKanna
David McLain
Robert J Melrose
Bruce E Melrose
Menomonie Army National Guard
Menomonie Farmers Union Co-op Cenex
Menomonie Tri-County DAV Chapter #26
Jerome E Mensing
Everett Meyers
Andy P Micek
Maurice Michelbook
Lawrence J Michelbook
Terry Miland
Lloyd Milavitz
LaVern E Miller
David L Miller
Ray, Hal, Bill Morgan
John M Mott
Ronald J Mrdutt
James Mulligan
Mutual Savings Bank
David G Nadler
National Mutual Benefit
James O Neikirk
Loren Nerison
Heath A Nero
Jim Neverdahl
Leonard J Ney
John J Ney
Marc T Nicholls
Jim Nitchkey
Billy E Nitchkey
Gerald M Nolan
John C Noreen
Nystuen Family
Clifford Oas
Richard D Olson
Kenneth M Olson
Duane H Olson
Arnold E Olson
Sigurd T Olson
John W O’Neill
Stanley O Opsal
Lloyd S Opsal
Emil S Opsal
Cynthia M Opsal
Charles E Opsal
Robert C Otto
Luvern A Parker Jr
Paul W Partridge
Pember Excavating, Inc
Richard Pennington
Margaret Pennington
Edward Pennington
Claude C Petersen
Walter J Peterson
Carl E Peterson
Arnold C Piersall
Joe Plouff
Thomas Polansky
Gilbert F Ponto
Lloyd T Potterton
Murrell E Price
Ernestine Liermann Prinkey
Thad J Proudlock
Lawrence E Quilling
V G Rafferty
Morris J Ranney
Bert Rasmusson
Red Cedar Bank
Alan E Reed
Ray Reeg
Jack Register
Marie Colla Reinhardt
David F Reisinger
Gordon J Retzloff
Wm Ted Richartz
Keith A Riley
Duane Rivard
Richard C Robinson
Louis F Rodey
Ronald E Roday
Lloyd H Rogers
Edgar I Ross, WWI
Edgar I Ross, WWII
Delbert C Rosseter
Willard J Rubusch
Harry W and Harold W Rubusch
Eugene Rudiger
Carroll D Rund
Frank Salmeron
Joshua Sampson
Jack Sampson
Mike Sarff
Mark Sawin
Harland Scheel
Gary, Robert and Michael Scheel
Mike Schendel
Dale T Schendel
Richard Schendel
Nate Schilling
Francis B Schindler
Thomas J Schmidt
Kenneth F Schober
James C Schober
Adrian N Schober
G Robert and Margaret Schofield
Wayne Scholfield
James W Scholfield
Marjorie Schultz Schroeder
Ed, Duke, Dave, Gary, Mike and Linda Schroeder
Anton F Schuh
William Schulman
Wes Schultz
Wayne Schultz
Valgene Schultz
Homer L Schultz
Eldon Schultz
Jerome P Schutts
Marvin L Schweger
Donald E Schweger
Leland M Score
Milo Seger
Eugene Seger
Robert W Seitz
Al Setter
Vaughn A Shafer
Gary R Shaker
Ricky R Shane
Elmer R Shane
Elmer Shilts Jr
Frederick A Shock
Larry J Sinz
David M Sjuggerud
Robert K Skouge
Gordon E Skouge
Tom Slawatyniec
Melvin, Jerry, Loren and Doug Slind
Ira Otis Slocumb
Lee and Dennis Smalley
Robert F Smith
Phyllis M Smith
Marvin R Smith
Henry J Smith
Amos T and Glenn A Smith
Leonard W Snider
James G Solberg
Chuck and Toni Sorensen
S Art Sorenson
Dorian E Spielman
Al Sprader
Harold R and Bruno B Stahlbusch
William M Stai
Lee R Stai
James R Stai
Earl, Bill, Vaughn, Allen and Lee Stai
Robert J Steies
Matt Stender
Farrah Friest Stender
Kelly D Stevens
Edward P and Barbara A Stevens
Andy Stevens
James E Stewart
Delvin Stokke
Chuck and Luella Stokke
David J Storing
Stout University Foundation
Wm A Strand
Sara and Martha Stratton
Robert Stratton
Richard H Stratton
Milton A Stratton
John M Stratton
HJ “Pinky” Stratton
CJ Stratton
Oscar Stubb
Levi Suckow
Leonard C Suckow
Clarence Suckow
Arnold Sumstad
Theodore F Supri
Frank Swannack
Bill and Brenda Swannack
Ronald B Swanson
Robert S Swanson
Michael Sweeney
James S Sweeney
Lloyd Swesey
Frank G Sigurd
Stephen Tainter
Gerald A Talen
Clare Talen
Ann Talen
Gerald and Emma Talen and Family
Richard C Talmage
Howard F Thedinga
Larry A Thomas
Harry W Thomas
Harold J Thomas
Charles L Thomas
Eugene “Bud’ Thompson
Juleen Edwin Tiller
Barry F Timm
James E Timmerman
Chester Timmerman
Mildred J Timmerman-Beeler
Eleanor E Stahlbusch Tippet
To All Freedom Fighters Edward and Barbara Stevens
Paul A Topp
Dermont R Toycen Jr
Jerome F Traxler
Steven Tremblay
Bruce W Trimble
Edwin C Trinko
Kenneth A Turner
Joseph Ulwelling Jr
United Way of Dunn County
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Ralph Utpadel
Delbert L Utphall
Kenneth H Valaske
VFW Auxiliary #1039
VFW Post #1039
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 5
Russell Waddell
Marvin R Wagner
Ferdinand F Wagner
Patrick D Wagner
James A Waidelich
Norman Waller
Eugene Waller
WalMart Distribution and Private Fleet
Daniel M Weaver
Keith R Webb
Donavon F Webb
Lyle R Weber
Lester Floyd Weber
Charles W Weinzirl
Richard O & Randal J Weiss
James L Weiss
Patrick G Welch
WESTconsin Credit Union
Westwind Graphics
Thomas F White
LE White Sr
Robert H and Marvin O Whitman
Lloyd Whydotski
Theodore E Wiehe
Richard Wiese
Richard Wiese Jr
William John Will
Lynn C Williams Jr
Grant Williams Jr
Orvil “Orv” Wilsey
Nicolle Wilson
David A Wilson
Robert L Wingert
Dick Wisher
Loren K Wold
John A Wold
Howard L Wold
Thomas A Wolfe
Jeremy L Wolfe
Steve W Wood
Randy H Wood
Diane L Wood
Samuel E Wood Jr
Harold L Wood
Roland A Wruck
Daniel L Wyss
Delbert Yoder
Roy D Young
Perry W Young
Karl W Young
David L Young
Richard H Zeithaml
William F Ziegler
Larry Ziehl
Frederick Ziehl
August O Ziehl
Adolph Ziehl
Harold H Ziehme
Harry Sr, Harry Jr, Brian and Bruce Zitelman
KD Zuerlein
