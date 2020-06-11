Dunn County Veterans Memorial celebrates 20th anniversary
0 comments

Dunn County Veterans Memorial celebrates 20th anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This Flag Day, June 14, the Community Foundation of Dunn County, Downtown Menomonie Inc. and Dunn County Veterans Memorial Committee commemorate the Dunn County Veterans Memorial 20th anniversary.

In honor of this milestone, below is a list of every name that has been added to the monument since 2000.

This year’s inductees can be found in bold text and include Ben Dahlke, Clayton Erickson, Jerry Hintzman, Donald Hintzman, Samuel Hinztman, Jeffrey Hintzman and Daniel Hintzman.

The annual Flag Day ceremony held at the memorial site will not be held as usual. The CFDC and Downtown Menomonie Inc. will be conducting a small ceremony with no audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed starting at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Downtown Menomonie Inc. Facebook page .

(Names in bold signify bricks added in 2020)

788 MP WWII Persian Gulf Command

John Leon Abrams

Dwight Agnew

Brian Ahrens

Arden W Alexander

H Robert Alf

Frederick W Alf

Arthur M Alf

Leonard E Amberg

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 131

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32

American Legion Post #32

Raymond L Amundson

Roger S Anderson

Norman J Anderson

James Anderson

Clark G Anderson

Albert M Andraschko

Wm M Andrews

John R Aumueller

Gerald D Bahr

Otto P Baker

Al Baldus

Heidi Ubel Baruch

Duane J Bauer

Barry J Bauer

Merwood Slats Beber

Willard A Benson

Lloyd R Berg

A Lester Berg

Francis Berger

Donald N Bergeson

Abigail Dawn Bergeson

Kevin Bertetto

Theo G Biesterveld

Leonard P Biesterveld

James L Biesterveld

Gerald Biesterveld

Ed Biggerstaff

David A Billingsley

Harry L Bird

Harold E Birkholm

Bud, Rich, Gene, John and Dave Bischels

Russell G Blakley

George J Blecha

William M Bliss

Herbert Block

Harlan “Speck” Block

Bob & Steve’s Amoco Food Shop

David Boe

Marvin C Boetcher

John R Boetcher

Bert O Boetcher

Donald F Boettcher

Tom Bolle

LaVern J Bolle

Jerry Bolle

Henry Bolle

Frederick Bolle

Donald A Bolle

Rosann Bongey

Lonnie K Boone

Henry W Borden

Jack Bowell

Merlyn Braaten

Jim E Brandenburg

James Brandenburg

Todd M Brehm

James P Brehm

Dick, Don, Gerald and Gene Breitzman

Bremer Bank

Roger Brockway

Joseph Brockway

Roy Brockway Jr

Brothers of Sigma Tau Gamma

Richard E Brown

Edward and Glendora Brown

Joseph R Brown Sr

Robert Brown

Marvin D Brownell

Ronald G Bryan

Lynn L Buckley

Newell Burch

Steven C Burns

Irving “Pete” Burns

Merlin L R Burton

Donn L Burton

Leonard Busch

Howard R Buss

Earl J and Daniel E Buss

Raymond Bylander

Joan Carlson

John B and Jerry L Carswell

Gerald B and Thomas A Carswell

Sean H Catto

Cedar Corporation

Joseph D Chastan

Donald Chilson

Dwight D Chinnock

Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts

Gib Christianson

Dean A Christianson

Calvin Christianson

Citizens State Bank

City of Menomonie

Steve J Close

Leslie J Cole

Helen Cramer Cole

Harold L Cook

Donald M Cook

Charles and John E Cornellier

George W Corning

Lawrence J Coss

David G Cotts

Lawrence Coyer

Herbert Coyer

Wilbur J Cramer

Robert L Cramer

Neil F Cramer

Walt “Tater” Cropp

Thomas A Cropp

Roy D Cropp

Keith E Cropp

Harry O Curtis

Bob W and Jack E Curtis

William L Cutting

Warren L Cutting

Hiram P Cutting

Henry P Cutting

Grant O Cutting

Francis H Cutting

Ezechiel C Cutting

Grant O Cutting II

Richard L Dahlby

Ben Dahlke

Joseph H Davis

Steven Dean

Ray R DeMoe

Paul D Derby

Donald A Dickmann

David A Dickmann

Archi H Dicks Jr

Irvin Diffendorfer

Willis D Dix

John Gilbert Doane

Richard Allen Doane

Fayette S Doane

Jeffrey James Donaldson

James R Donaldson

Robert C Dotseth

Joseph P Dotseth

James H Dotseth

Alice C Dotseth

Virgil Drake

Ken Drake

Bill Duffy

James T Dunn

Dunn County Courthouse Employees

Dunn County Highway Department

Dunn County Human Services

Dunn County Law Enforcement Union

William J Sr and John M Edwards

RJ “Jack” Edwards

Lee “Bunny” Edwards

J Darrell Edwards

H Bruce Edwards

William “Bud” Eick

Thomas W Eick

Raymond G Einum

Patricia Einum

Jim Einum

Fred Einum

Bub, Jim, and Ray Einum

Bub Einum

Bernard J Einum

Lloyd “Ike” Eiseth

Simon Eng

James Engeldinger

Clayton Erickson

Russell C Erickson

Robert A Erickson

Raymond A Erickson

Merton A Erickson

Ken Erickson

Harold C Erickson

Donald L Erickson

Allen M Erickson

Greg Erickson

Joseph, John and Benjamin Evan

William Evans

Thorval Evenson

Harold E Evenson

Wesley Face

Bob Falk

Ruben “Skip” Fauks

Duane M Fayerweather

Edward C and Lyle W Ferber

Dale E and Edward Ferber Jr

First Bank & Trust

Firstar Bank

Hubert “Hub” Fisher

Spencer E Fjelstad

Rockwell J Flint

William G Forster

Lavern O Forster

Galen W Fox

Ed Frasl

Frank Frasl

Jerry Frasl

Mike Frasl

Frank Frasl

Richard Frasl

Roy Frasl

Marvin L Fritz

Richard G Fruit

Lee H Fruit

Kurtis A Fruit

Carl L Galoff

Jen Garnsworthy

Leonard H Garton

John Gauvin

David J and Richard F Gauvin

Thomas J George

Nelson A Gergen

James L Gergen

Donald J Gergen

Arnie G Gerth

Clarence C Gesche

GFWC Menomonie Woman’s Club

W H Gilgenbach

S W Gilgenbach

R J Gilgenbach

Irvine H Glampe

Bud, Dorothy and Harold Goetz

JW Goodrich

Don Goodrich

Thomas L Gordon

Daniel C Gordon

Daniel Gordon

Dale J Gordon

David R Grambo

Greater Menomonie Area Community Foundation

Chas A Groepper

Marvin H Grossklaus

Vernon H Grutt

Ronald D Grutt

Lyle A Grutt

Herbert A Grutt

Ardel R Grutt

W Gunnar Hagen

Gilmer P Hagen

Oral Hake

David Hake

Richard A Halberg

Marshall Halberg

Jerome C Halberg

Harry Halberg

Ernest F Hall

Donal E Hall

John M Halverson

John L Halvorson

Christian E Hamm

Clarence O Hammer

John Hannon

Robert F Hansen

Robert W Hanson

Michael W Harmston

Glenn W Harmston

Walter F Hasse

Earl L Hathaway

Fred J Heitkamp Jr

Leonard V Helgeson

Howard G Helgeson

Alan R Helgeson

Lynos C Hendrikson

Robert Sr, Robert Jr and William Hickcox

James Hilborn

Charles R Hillstead

William W Hintzman

Lynn E Hintzman

Donald R Hintzman

Larry L Hinzman

Joel R Hintzman

Jerry, Donald, Samuel, Jeffrey and Daniel Hintzman

Frederick Hoeppner

Marvin J Hoff

E C “Bud” Hoernemann

Paul and Mary Ann Hoffman

Gordon D Hoffman

Fredrik O Hofland

Richard H Holden

Merlin, James, Galen and Terry Holden

“Duke” Holmberg

Jacob House

Paul A Hovind

Marlyn “Ike” Hovind

Gerald K Hovind

Gary L Hovind

Arnold G Hovind

Carroll D Hulback

Roy, Ron and John Hulbert

Donald E Hull

Chet Hullberg

Ronald E Jr and William Husby

Fred Hutton

Indian Waters Council Girl Scouts

Merlin E Jackson

Leonard Wm Jackson

Conrad G Jackson

Thomas A Jacobson

David J Jacobson

Daniel T Jacobson

Jan Janssen

Jeatran Brothers

Jesse S Jensen

Hans Jensen

Clinton Jenson

Wes Johnson

Martin E Johnson

Larry Ray Johnson

Kenneth L Johnson

Gene D Johnson

Alvin M Johnson

Andrew Johnson

Richard Jones

Forrest D Jones

Donald C Kausrud

Eugene L Kay

Phillip D Keck

Audrey D Keck

Virgil W Kegen

Louie Keilholz

Charles P Kell

Frank S Kennett Jr

Joseph N Kettner Jr

Edward A King

George J Kinney

George J Kinney Jr

Don Buck Kistner

David L Klatt

Gary L Klatt

Cy Knapp

James J Knutson

Jim Kochendorfer

Huddy Kochendorfer

Gerald Kochendorfer

Edward D Kohanek

Edward H Kohanek

George, John, Frank, Edward and Alvin Korbel

Steven Kothlow

Eugene Kraemer

Daniel F Krueger

Michael Lafferty

Jon M Lambert

John F Lammer

Ted A Lamphere

Irwin F Lamphere

Lao-Hmong Veterans

William S LaRose

Norman A Larrabee

Gordon J Larrabee

Rose Jay Larson

John L Larson

Everett O Larson

Patrick LaVenture

Ed LaVenture

Roger G Lecheler

Paul Lefstad

The Irvin Lehman Sons

Steven E Lehman

Paul A H Lehman

Henry A Lehman

Earl R Lehman

Ken “Cocky” Lehmann

Joseph L Lehr

Harvey and LaVern Lentz

Ken Lestrud

Victor C Lien

Gaylen J Lind

Wm F Lindow

Melvin Loback

Alvin O Loback

Richard “Doc” Long

Garfield O Lund

Edward Lund

H “Dutch” Luther

M&I Bank

Dylan J Mackey

Albert C Madsen

Joseph Maglio

Thomas Mangin

Main Street of Menomonie, Inc

Elwood L Manor

Robert R Marine

Dudley G Markham

Clifford O Marlett

Joseph W Mastalir

Richard C Mathews

Irvin H Mattison

Glenn Red Mattison

Lavern “Pope” Maves

David and Irma Jean Maves

Russell W May

Robert McCelland

William P McKanna

David McLain

Robert J Melrose

Bruce E Melrose

Menomonie Army National Guard

Menomonie Farmers Union Co-op Cenex

Menomonie Tri-County DAV Chapter #26

Jerome E Mensing

Everett Meyers

Andy P Micek

Maurice Michelbook

Lawrence J Michelbook

Terry Miland

Lloyd Milavitz

LaVern E Miller

David L Miller

Ray, Hal, Bill Morgan

John M Mott

Ronald J Mrdutt

James Mulligan

Mutual Savings Bank

David G Nadler

National Mutual Benefit

James O Neikirk

Loren Nerison

Heath A Nero

Jim Neverdahl

Leonard J Ney

John J Ney

Marc T Nicholls

Jim Nitchkey

Billy E Nitchkey

Gerald M Nolan

John C Noreen

Nystuen Family

Clifford Oas

Richard D Olson

Kenneth M Olson

Duane H Olson

Arnold E Olson

Sigurd T Olson

John W O’Neill

Stanley O Opsal

Lloyd S Opsal

Emil S Opsal

Cynthia M Opsal

Charles E Opsal

Robert C Otto

Luvern A Parker Jr

Paul W Partridge

Pember Excavating, Inc

Richard Pennington

Margaret Pennington

Edward Pennington

Claude C Petersen

Walter J Peterson

Carl E Peterson

Arnold C Piersall

Joe Plouff

Thomas Polansky

Gilbert F Ponto

Lloyd T Potterton

Murrell E Price

Ernestine Liermann Prinkey

Thad J Proudlock

Lawrence E Quilling

V G Rafferty

Morris J Ranney

Bert Rasmusson

Red Cedar Bank

Alan E Reed

Ray Reeg

Jack Register

Marie Colla Reinhardt

David F Reisinger

Gordon J Retzloff

Wm Ted Richartz

Keith A Riley

Duane Rivard

Richard C Robinson

Louis F Rodey

Ronald E Roday

Lloyd H Rogers

Edgar I Ross, WWI

Edgar I Ross, WWII

Delbert C Rosseter

Willard J Rubusch

Harry W and Harold W Rubusch

Eugene Rudiger

Carroll D Rund

Frank Salmeron

Joshua Sampson

Jack Sampson

Mike Sarff

Mark Sawin

Harland Scheel

Gary, Robert and Michael Scheel

Mike Schendel

Dale T Schendel

Richard Schendel

Nate Schilling

Francis B Schindler

Thomas J Schmidt

Kenneth F Schober

James C Schober

Adrian N Schober

G Robert and Margaret Schofield

Wayne Scholfield

James W Scholfield

Marjorie Schultz Schroeder

Ed, Duke, Dave, Gary, Mike and Linda Schroeder

Anton F Schuh

William Schulman

Wes Schultz

Wayne Schultz

Valgene Schultz

Homer L Schultz

Eldon Schultz

Jerome P Schutts

Marvin L Schweger

Donald E Schweger

Leland M Score

Milo Seger

Eugene Seger

Robert W Seitz

Al Setter

Vaughn A Shafer

Gary R Shaker

Ricky R Shane

Elmer R Shane

Elmer Shilts Jr

Frederick A Shock

Larry J Sinz

David M Sjuggerud

Robert K Skouge

Gordon E Skouge

Tom Slawatyniec

Melvin, Jerry, Loren and Doug Slind

Ira Otis Slocumb

Lee and Dennis Smalley

Robert F Smith

Phyllis M Smith

Marvin R Smith

Henry J Smith

Amos T and Glenn A Smith

Leonard W Snider

James G Solberg

Chuck and Toni Sorensen

S Art Sorenson

Dorian E Spielman

Al Sprader

Harold R and Bruno B Stahlbusch

William M Stai

Lee R Stai

James R Stai

Earl, Bill, Vaughn, Allen and Lee Stai

Robert J Steies

Matt Stender

Farrah Friest Stender

Kelly D Stevens

Edward P and Barbara A Stevens

Andy Stevens

James E Stewart

Delvin Stokke

Chuck and Luella Stokke

David J Storing

Stout University Foundation

Wm A Strand

Sara and Martha Stratton

Robert Stratton

Richard H Stratton

Milton A Stratton

John M Stratton

HJ “Pinky” Stratton

CJ Stratton

Oscar Stubb

Levi Suckow

Leonard C Suckow

Clarence Suckow

Arnold Sumstad

Theodore F Supri

Frank Swannack

Bill and Brenda Swannack

Ronald B Swanson

Robert S Swanson

Michael Sweeney

James S Sweeney

Lloyd Swesey

Frank G Sigurd

Stephen Tainter

Gerald A Talen

Clare Talen

Ann Talen

Gerald and Emma Talen and Family

Richard C Talmage

Howard F Thedinga

Larry A Thomas

Harry W Thomas

Harold J Thomas

Charles L Thomas

Eugene “Bud’ Thompson

Juleen Edwin Tiller

Barry F Timm

James E Timmerman

Chester Timmerman

Mildred J Timmerman-Beeler

Eleanor E Stahlbusch Tippet

To All Freedom Fighters Edward and Barbara Stevens

Paul A Topp

Dermont R Toycen Jr

Jerome F Traxler

Steven Tremblay

Bruce W Trimble

Edwin C Trinko

Kenneth A Turner

Joseph Ulwelling Jr

United Way of Dunn County

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Ralph Utpadel

Delbert L Utphall

Kenneth H Valaske

VFW Auxiliary #1039

VFW Post #1039

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 5

Russell Waddell

Marvin R Wagner

Ferdinand F Wagner

Patrick D Wagner

James A Waidelich

Norman Waller

Eugene Waller

WalMart Distribution and Private Fleet

Daniel M Weaver

Keith R Webb

Donavon F Webb

Lyle R Weber

Lester Floyd Weber

Charles W Weinzirl

Richard O & Randal J Weiss

James L Weiss

Patrick G Welch

WESTconsin Credit Union

Westwind Graphics

Thomas F White

LE White Sr

Robert H and Marvin O Whitman

Lloyd Whydotski

Theodore E Wiehe

Richard Wiese

Richard Wiese Jr

William John Will

Lynn C Williams Jr

Grant Williams Jr

Orvil “Orv” Wilsey

Nicolle Wilson

David A Wilson

Robert L Wingert

Dick Wisher

Loren K Wold

John A Wold

Howard L Wold

Thomas A Wolfe

Jeremy L Wolfe

Steve W Wood

Randy H Wood

Diane L Wood

Samuel E Wood Jr

Harold L Wood

Roland A Wruck

Daniel L Wyss

Delbert Yoder

Roy D Young

Perry W Young

Karl W Young

David L Young

Richard H Zeithaml

William F Ziegler

Larry Ziehl

Frederick Ziehl

August O Ziehl

Adolph Ziehl

Harold H Ziehme

Harry Sr, Harry Jr, Brian and Bruce Zitelman

KD Zuerlein

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News