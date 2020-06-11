Dunn County Veterans Memorial celebrates 20th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Flag Day, June 14, the Community Foundation of Dunn County, Downtown Menomonie Inc. and Dunn County Veterans Memorial Committee commemorate the Dunn County Veterans Memorial 20th anniversary.

In honor of this milestone, below is a list of every name that has been added to the monument since 2000.

This year’s inductees can be found in bold text and include Ben Dahlke, Clayton Erickson, Jerry Hintzman, Donald Hintzman, Samuel Hinztman, Jeffrey Hintzman and Daniel Hintzman.

The annual Flag Day ceremony held at the memorial site will not be held as usual. The CFDC and Downtown Menomonie Inc. will be conducting a small ceremony with no audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed starting at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Downtown Menomonie Inc. Facebook page .

(Names in bold signify bricks added in 2020)

788 MP WWII Persian Gulf Command

John Leon Abrams

Dwight Agnew

Brian Ahrens

Arden W Alexander

H Robert Alf

Frederick W Alf