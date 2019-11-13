Dunn County residents will pay a wheel tax beginning in 2020.
The board of supervisors voted to implement a $20 vehicle registration fee at its meeting Tuesday. The ordinance passed by a 24-2 vote. Supervisors Larry Bjork and Ronald Score voted against the ordinance with supervisors Teresa Lyall, Dale Harschlip and Tim Lienau absent.
Each car, van, SUV and truck under 8,000 pounds that is registered with an address in the county is eligible for the tax. Trucks registered as “farm” or those that weigh more than 8,000 pounds, along with buses, motorcycles and motor homes, are exempt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation must be notified of a vehicle registration fee 90 days in advance of the fee taking effect.
Supervisor Gary Seipel, chair of the highway committee, said the highway department has been receiving reduced state aid during the past few years. The rising cost of asphalt, salt and equipment has placed a strain on the department's budget, Seipel said. The county is restricted from increasing the tax levy beyond a certain point to cover needs with deficits in the department's winter maintenance budgets the last two years.
"We’re faced with three options," Seipel said. "We either borrow or we cut services — cut down on the number of highway repairs and reconstructions — or we establish this annual county vehicle registration fee."
According to the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles data, an estimated $726,000 could be raised each year based on the 36,300 vehicles in the county.
Following state law, funds received from a wheel tax must be used for county road repairs, maintenance and improvement.
Menomonie resident Zachary Hall said the people of Dunn County are already taxed enough. The county needs to cut spending rather than increase taxes, Hall said. He said he'd be more in favor of the fee if it applied to households rather than individual vehicles.
"Wheel taxes are extremely unfair," Hall said. "I have several vehicles that will be applicable to that (fee) so it’s going to cost me a good amount of money, whereas I can only drive one at a time."
The ordinance includes a sunset provision that requires the board to approve an extension of the vehicle registration fee, or the tax would end in December 2022. The board will have data from 2020 and 2021 to determine whether the wheel tax needs to be extended beyond 2022.
Supervisor Larry Bjork voted against the ordinance because he said the state is failing to support its counties. Transportation is a state problem being given to Dunn County, he said.
"I don’t think anybody believes here that it’s going to go away, that it’s going to sunset, that it’s going to do anything other than grow," Bjork said. "Because if you do not, as the county associations do not request and demand that we have greater funding, and you pick up the slack — however you do it by a wheel tax — they’re going to say ‘well, Dunn County is taking care of their little problem, why should we think they’re serious and that they need more funds.'"
Tax rate increases
The tax rate based on the countywide equalized value is increasing by six cents to $7.21 per $1,000. This is the first increase since 2015, county chief financial officer Keith Strey said.
The board approved a resolution adopting the 2020 budget. The board projects expenditures of $83.9 million next year. This is down from the $85.6 million projected in 2019.
"The final proposed 2020 budget does meet a number of goals that county board had set compliant with state of Wisconsin levy limit requirements, compliant with debt levy and payment requirements, minimized use of fund balance from the general fund, maximized use of available funds and no new debt," Strey said.
