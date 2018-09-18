The following story is reprinted with permission from WQOW:
A Dunn County woman is missing after she seemingly disappeared halfway across the country last month.
Erin Vandewiele was last heard from July 23, and her last conversation with family and friends, left them shaken.
Police said Vandewiele was traveling with a man named Joe Mayer, believed to be her boyfriend at the time. The two left Wisconsin together to head to Denver, Colo. Mayer was arrested in Denver and brought back to Dunn County for outstanding warrants, but Vandewiele was nowhere to be found.
The Denver Police Department is actively investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case. Vandewiele’s social security card and drivers license were found on a Denver bus. The rest of her belongings were in a Denver hotel room.
“I guess we have no reason to believe that there was any foul play,” said Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith. “But, we don’t have any reason to believe that there wasn’t any foul play. Some of her belongings were located out there, and she hasn’t been seen for quite some time.”
Right now, police in Denver are leading the investigation. Smith said Dunn County deputies will be happy to help if the department has anything for them to look into here, and they’re hoping tips come in.
It’s Vandewiele’s last words to a friend that are shaking her family.
Vandewiele’s step-sister, Miranda Schmidt, said Vandewiele spoke with someone over the phone July 23. She said she would call back the next day, if she was still alive. Schmidt said her sister deals with anxiety and depression, and before her disappearance, Vandewiele said she was scared for her life, and she never should have gone to Colorado with Mayer.
Vandewiele is 40-years-old, 5′ 5″ and 115 Ibs. She has brown hair and eyes, and she has a forearm tattoo that says ‘I do what I want.’
If you know anything about the case or Vandewiele’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement. You can keep up to date on the case on WQOW's ‘Help Us Find Erin’ Facebook page.
