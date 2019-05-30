The state Joint Finance Committee voted Tuesday to fund more assistant district attorney positions for Dunn, Eau Claire and Barron counties, along with 17 other Wisconsin counties.
One new ADA position would be added for each of 20 counties, if the state Legislature votes to pass the measure and Gov. Tony Evers approves the final budget.
The new prosecutors have an anticipated start date of Oct. 1, according to state budget documents.
Dunn County supervisors have called for adding more prosecutors. Supervisor Sheila Stori, who chairs the county Judiciary and Law Committee, said in March the district attorney’s office employs fewer prosecutors now than it did in 2002.
Dunn County has seen a steady rise in felony cases in the last decade, with 481 felony cases filed in 2018 compared to 294 in 2008, court records show.
Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, praised the vote Wednesday: “While Dunn County may seem like a rural area to many legislators in eastern Wisconsin, it has a rather large city center, with one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing universities. Unfortunately, our area is also dealing with a rapidly increasing meth epidemic that has caused spikes in court cases.”
The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee also voted to increase the reimbursement rate for private attorneys who work as public defenders.
If the measure is approved, attorneys would be paid at $70 per hour, instead of $40 per hour, to defend clients who can’t afford to hire their own lawyer,
The $40 per hour reimbursement rate is the lowest in the country, resulting in a shortage of attorneys willing to take the cases.
The committee also voted to raise the salaries of public defenders and prosecutors by 2% each in the next two years, in line with what other state employees receive.
