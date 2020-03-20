Dunn Energy Cooperative closes lobby to public temporarily

As the coronavirus continues to spread, here at Dunn Energy we are taking this situation very seriously and are continuing to take precautions to protect our employees and the public. In a short summary, our lobby will be temporarily closed until further notice.

During this time, there have been no changes to your electric service or account. We are monitoring this situation closely and will keep you updated as things progress. One thing that will not change is our commitment to responding to power outages and restoring electric service in a timely manner.

The overall wellness of our employees and members is a top priority and we need to do our part to not only keep you healthy, but to keep you informed.

Effective March 23, we will be sending half of our staff home to work remotely. We will still have staff in the office to answer the phones from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. This means that some things might take a little longer to accomplish. We appreciate your patience and continued support.

Our goal is to continue to maintain a healthy workforce so we can continue to keep key personnel available to serve you. Thank you, again, for your patience during this time.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE THINGS WE’RE DOING: