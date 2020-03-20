Dunn Energy Cooperative closes lobby to public temporarily

As the coronavirus continues to spread, here at Dunn Energy we are taking this situation very seriously and are continuing to take precautions to protect our employees and the public. In a short summary, our lobby will be temporarily closed until further notice.
During this time, there have been no changes to your electric service or account. We are monitoring this situation closely and will keep you updated as things progress. One thing that will not change is our commitment to responding to power outages and restoring electric service in a timely manner.
The overall wellness of our employees and members is a top priority and we need to do our part to not only keep you healthy, but to keep you informed.
Effective March 23, we will be sending half of our staff home to work remotely. We will still have staff in the office to answer the phones from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. This means that some things might take a little longer to accomplish. We appreciate your patience and continued support.
Our goal is to continue to maintain a healthy workforce so we can continue to keep key personnel available to serve you. Thank you, again, for your patience during this time.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE THINGS WE’RE DOING:
• Employees have been instructed to wash their hands often and effectively and reminded to cover their mouths with a Kleenex or the inside of their arm when coughing or sneezing.
• We’ve encouraged employees to clean/sanitize their works spaces and shared areas.
• If employees experience any symptoms of the cold or flu, we ask them to please stay home.
• We have suspended any travel and attendance of business-related conferences as well as any training and trade events. We are utilizing technology to conduct large meetings instead of in-person meetings whenever possible.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE THINGS MEMBERS CAN DO:
We encourage members to take advantage of business options that limit their exposure to illness.
We offer a variety of payment options that you can use from home:
• Call our 24/7 IVR Payment number at 1 (844) 219-1223.
• Drop off your payment at our drop box located near the flagpole in our driveway.
• Mail in your payment to DEC: PO Box 220, Menomonie, WI 54751
• Log in to your SmartHub account and click “Make Payment”.
• Visit our website under the Billing tab and click “Pay Now”. All you need is your account number and last name or business name to process a one-time payment.
• Enroll in AutoPay through your SmartHub account.
As an essential service provider, it is our responsibility to be prepared and these steps are simply precautionary. We encourage you to do your part to reduce the spread of any infectious diseases by thoroughly washing your hands, covering coughs, sneezes, and sniffles with a tissue, and avoid touching your face. More recommendations are available on the Centers for Disease Control website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
If you have any questions, please call us at 800-924-0630 or email us at info@dunnenergy.com