Dunn keeps county offices closed through June

County buildings and facilities in Dunn County will remain closed to the general public through the end of June, county officials have announced.

This policy may be extended or amended, however, if the public health situation changes significantly before the end of the month. The public will be notified in the event of any change to this policy.

“Many employees who have been working from home are now beginning to return to county offices,” County Manager Paul Miller said. “With more people in the buildings and COVID-19 still a threat to public health, we need to protect residents and employees of Dunn County.”

Members of the public may enter Dunn County buildings by appointment only. Anyone entering the building will need to answer health screening questions, have their temperature taken, and wear a mask during their appointment. People needing to do business at Dunn County buildings should call ahead. County buildings will remain locked and customers with prearranged appointments will be given instructions on safety practices.

