Dunn Recovery Task Force: Help keep our students safe, healthy

For our community, fall has a special meaning as students prepare to return to elementary and secondary schools, and UW-Stout prepares to welcome students back for the new academic year.
Like everything else in our community, these traditions will look different this year.
Therefore, as members of the Dunn County Community Recovery Task Force, we are writing to ask all members of the community to help us ensure that our K-12 students, our university students, and our entire community remain safe and healthy as we head into September.
The School District of the Menomonie Area and the other school districts in Dunn County have announced their reopening plans and have communicated those plans to parents.
Similarly, UW-Stout has announced it reopening plans in advance of classes beginning Sept. 9.
The intent of this community message is not to detail those plans, but rather to emphasize once again just how vital it will be for the community to join us in making this academic year a success.
In a previous message, we detailed our marketing campaign, “Do Your Part … Keep Dunn County Open,” that was developed to demonstrate the importance of community involvement in keeping everyone safe and healthy by wearing masks in public indoor spaces, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing.
We are encouraged by the support for that campaign as it has been rolled out in our community, and we encourage anyone who may be interested in participating or learning more to email dunncountycrt@gmail.com .
However, as we all recognize, this effort will require more than putting up a poster or a door decal.
For example, it may entail making tough decisions about business operations and having potentially unpleasant conversations with patrons.
It may require limiting occupancy and imposing other restrictions. We understand that these are not the kinds of decisions any business owner or anyone else wants to make or takes lightly. But we cannot stress enough how important it will be for our business community and the community at large to help us “Keep Dunn County Open.”
Finally, we would like to reiterate what one of our task force members said when asked what messages should be in this communication:
“Kindness counts, as does grace,” she said. “Be kind to your neighbor because we are in this together.”
Signed by members of the Dunn County Community Task Force:
Katherine Frank, UW-Stout chancellor
Randy Knaack, Menomonie mayor
Lowell Prange, Menomonie city administrator
Joe Zydowsky, Menomonie Area School District superintendent
Paul Miller, Dunn County manager
KT Gallagher, Dunn County public health director
Dan Lytle, Chippewa Valley Technical College Menomonie Campus manager
Dustyn Dubuque, Downtown Menomonie executive director
Eric Atkinson, Menomonie police chief
Laurie B. Reardon, Family Health Center of Marshfield Dental Center manager
Ashley DeMuth, Menomonie Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center chief executive officer
Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO
Katherine Dutton, Stepping Stones executive director
Steve Lindberg, MCHS Red Cedar vice chair of administration.
