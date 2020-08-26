Dunn Recovery Task Force: Help keep our students safe, healthy

We are encouraged by the support for that campaign as it has been rolled out in our community, and we encourage anyone who may be interested in participating or learning more to email dunncountycrt@gmail.com .

However, as we all recognize, this effort will require more than putting up a poster or a door decal.

For example, it may entail making tough decisions about business operations and having potentially unpleasant conversations with patrons.

It may require limiting occupancy and imposing other restrictions. We understand that these are not the kinds of decisions any business owner or anyone else wants to make or takes lightly. But we cannot stress enough how important it will be for our business community and the community at large to help us “Keep Dunn County Open.”

Finally, we would like to reiterate what one of our task force members said when asked what messages should be in this communication:

“Kindness counts, as does grace,” she said. “Be kind to your neighbor because we are in this together.”

Signed by members of the Dunn County Community Task Force:

Katherine Frank, UW-Stout chancellor

Randy Knaack, Menomonie mayor