Dunn residents eligible for storm relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Dunn and several other counties are have until Oct. 5 to apply for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration for uncompensated losses from property damaged by the June 28 to Aug. 1 severe storms and flooding.

Saint Croix, Barron, Pierce and Polk counties in Wisconsin and Washington County in Minnesota also are eligible.

In times of disaster, the SBA makes low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and renters, non-profit organizations, faith-based organizations, and businesses of all sizes for their disaster-damaged property.

The loans are direct from the U.S. Treasury and the interest rate and terms do not change.

Applicants do not have to wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan. Interest rates are as low as 1.25 percent for homeowners and renters, 2.75 percent for non-profit organizations, and 3 percent for businesses, with terms up to 30 years. There is no cost to apply, and no collateral required for loans of $25,000 or less. If approved, applicants can choose to accept a partial amount, and there is no prepayment penalty.