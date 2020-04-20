Earth Week, with how-to videos and resources, to be celebrated virtually April 20-24

“At a time when our electricity grid is experiencing a high demand from many people working or studying from home, we love that we can offer ways to help our students and employees conserve energy and save money,” Rykal said.

Having the online resources is a benefit to students, Wright said. “I feel a lot of us are in apartments or at home and have free time on our hands,” she noted. “We can read a book or watch a video. Now is the time to learn about sustainability when we have time for it.”

50th anniversary of Earth Day

This year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, on Wednesday, April 22. Founded by Wisconsin’s 35thgovernor, Gaylord Nelson, Earth Day was started as a national day for the environment.

Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement leading to the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States, including the Clean Air, Clear Water and Endangered Species Acts, according to the Earth Day website, earthday.org.

Nelson, who also was a U.S. Senator, was originally from Clear Lake, about 40 miles northwest of UW-Stout. Nelson also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1995 for his environmental work.