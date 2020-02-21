Eau Claire man identified as victim in fatal Dunn County crash

TOWN OF PERU — A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Dunn County has left one person dead.

William Girard, 54, of Eau Claire was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office after life-saving measures were unsuccessful by personnel from Durand Ambulance Service and Mayo Clinic helicopter.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, Durand Fire Department and ambulance service, and Mayo Clinic helicopter had responded to a report of an crash on State Highway 85 at the intersection of County Highway O at about 5:48 a.m. on Thursday.

Initial investigation showed a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Dale Bauer, 67, of Durand was traveling northbound on Hwy. O and failed to stop at the intersection, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle struck a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Hwy. 85 driven by Girard. Girard was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Authories said Bauer suffered minor injuries.

