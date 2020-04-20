Economy could bounce back quickly after pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s a chance the economy could bounce back quickly after the pandemic.

With proper policy and a concrete plan, things could get better rapidly once economic activity returns, UW-Stout economics professor Chris Ferguson said during a panel discussion focused on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-Stout’s Honors College and social science department has been hosting weekly discussions on the pandemic with a panel of experts from the university.

It’s important to note, Ferguson said, that 75 percent of the economy is still in operation. Many of the jobs that have been significantly impacted are in industries that were healthy and thriving and there will be demand for those products when quarantine orders are lifted.

“I think if we can come up with good policies that will keep those businesses solvent as long as possible, keep people able to eat and pay rent and still be doing OK in this, we could see a really quick recovery potentially,” Ferguson said.

Unemployment now has exceeded the peak during the Great Recession but the industries where many people are out of work aren’t failing. People won’t need to be back to school for retraining and places like restaurants and retail should recover quickly, he said.