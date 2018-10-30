A University of Wisconsin-Stout student has received a UW System-wide award for women of color.
Criminal justice major Otaasia Barfield of UW-Stout is one of 15 statewide recipients of the 2018 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award, an annual honor given to faculty, staff, students or community members.
Honorees are recognized for their achievements in inclusion for people of color within the UW System, as well as Wisconsin-wide communities.
The UW system has also awarded UW-Stout student Coltan Schoenike of the Master's Program for Marriage and Family Therapy.
Schoenike was one of 14 honorees of the 2018 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People. It is an annual honor given to LGBTQ+ people or their allies who have helped to create a safer and more inclusive climate for the LGBTQ+ community.
Recipients will be formally recognized on Nov. 8 in Madison.
