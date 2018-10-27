Anna Achter of Menomonie was one of 19 Wartburg College students inducted into the Alpha Chi honor society this fall. Alpha Chi is a national honor society recognizing students who rank in the top 10 percent of the junior and senior classes. Wartburg College's Alpha Chi members have the opportunity to win additional scholarships through the honor society as well as participate in a variety of social and service events on campus.
