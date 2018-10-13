Otto Bremer Trust funds seed money for Emerging Center for CTE Excellence
A $75,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will provide seed money to help further establish the Emerging Center for Career and Technical Education Excellence at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
The one-year grant, awarded recently, will provide funding to hire a part-time graduate assistant to help with research, continue grant writing, work on social media and also help with hiring a part-time instructional specialist to provide outreach to share and highlight research, according to emerging center Director Deanna Schultz, an associate professor in graduate education and Master of Science career and technical education program director.
The center's mission is to offer programs and services that support and promote career and technical education in partnership with educational institutions, government agencies, business and industry, nonprofit organizations and professional associations.
“We have opportunities here in education for master and doctoral programs, and we have students to do research and who can tap into student and faculty research,” Schultz said. “I think there is an opportunity there.”
