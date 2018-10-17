Scholarships valued at more than $850,000 were awarded to 420 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation Inc. Recipients from the area are:
Colfax — Alexis Rudi, Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management, Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship; Elk Mound — Sarah Scharlau, Business Administration, Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship; Stephanie Steinmeyer, M.S. in Education, James Sand Endowed Scholarship, Essie K. Wesenberg Scholarship; Elmwood — Kaitlyn Lee, Dietetics, Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship, C. Francis and Maryllis Oehlke Scholarship; Knapp — Andrew Marshall, Golf Enterprise Management, Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship
Menomonie — Sabina Bhaktaraj, M.S. in Food and Nutritional Sciences, Hong Xiang Rost International Scholarship; Luke Levendowski, Computer Science, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship, Frances Schneider Memorial Scholarship; Heather Stecklein, Ed.D. in Career and Technical Education, Mae E. Lampert Scholarship; Madeline Vetsch, Engineering Technology, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship.
