Awarded since 1995, WESTconsin Credit Union is offering up to 14 $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the Class of 2019 as part of the credit union’s Scholarship Program. The goal is to award one scholarship in each community served by a WESTconsin office. In the greater Dunn County area, those include These areas include Menomonie, Barron, and Spring Valley. Scholarship recipients will be announced end of May 2019.
Online applications and full instructions are accessible at westconsincu.org, Applications will be accepted through midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
All application materials must be submitted online. No hard copies of application materials will be accepted.
Students need to have been a primary account holder with WESTconsin Credit Union as of April 30, 2018 to be eligible for this year’s program. Visit $MART Financial Literacy at westconsincu.org for more information.
For information regarding the program, contact Jen Ekblad at scholarship@westconsincu.org or call 715-235-3403, ext. 7771.
