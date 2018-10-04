Susan Merritt (MS, Education) and Cody Scholfield (BS, Biology) of Menomonie received degrees from UW-Stevens Point in the spring of 2018.
Hailey Bomar of Menomonie was named to the Dean's List at Lawrence University in the spring of 2018.
Turner Borgstrom of Menomonie received bachelor of science degree in management University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August 2018.
Brooklyn Henderson of Menomonie has been awarded an Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences excellence scholarship for 2018-19.
