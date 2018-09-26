Rita J. Simpson (Nursing) received the Sophomore Research Fellowship from Chancellor Rebecca Blank at the Chancellors Award ceremony at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in May 2018.
The award is funded by grants from the Brittingham Fund and the Kemper K. Knapp Bequest and supports undergraduate research done in collaboration with UW–Madison faculty or research/instructional academic staff. The student researcher receives $2,500, and faculty/staff research advisor receives $500 to help offset research.
Rita is conducting research under the mentorship of Dr. Ryan Westergaard of the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. Her research evaluates the availability and effectiveness of opioid treatment providers in Wisconsin.
Rita is a 2017 graduate of Menomonie High School and is the daughter of Kris Recker and Matt Simpson.
