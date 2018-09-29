Local students named to CVTC President’s List
Chippewa Valley Technical College announces that the following students have been named to the President’s List for the Summer 2018 semester. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of six credits with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher:
From Boyceville: Morgan V. Wieman.
From Colfax: Carrie R. Demuth, Logan S. Mittelstadt and Grant L. Phillips.
From Elk Mound: Tammie L. Custer, Austin C. DeLong, Ryan A. Grimm, Josiah D. Klein, Jeffrey C. Lecount, Kennedy F. Price and Andrea N. Scharlau.
From Menomonie: Tanner J. Debee, Robin J. Johnson, Amber D. Larson, Stephen Ledo, Suzanne M. Staudacher, Scott D. Winkler and Kayla E. Yetter.
