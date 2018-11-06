Republican Kevin Bygd won the election for Dunn County Sheriff Tuesday night with 9,705 votes, with all 36 precincts reporting at midnight. Bygd edged out Democrat Rod Dicus, who got 8,619 votes, according to the unofficial Dunn County election results.
Bygd, 48, is the Captain of Field Services for the sheriff’s office, and has worked for the sheriff’s office for 29 years.
Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith announced in April that he would not seek reelection to the position he’s held since 2000. Smith has worked for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office since around 1974, when he served as a reserve deputy before joining the department full-time in 1976. He succeeded Sheriff Bob Zebro in 2001.
Dicus, 55, has had a 32-year career with the sheriff’s office and works as an investigator and DARE officer.
