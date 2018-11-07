Although Republican incumbent Rob Stafsholt won Wisconsin's 29th Assembly District seat, his challenger, Democrat John Rocco Calabrese, won a majority in Dunn County.
Stafsholt, of New Richmond, won the race with 55 percent of the total vote, with 36 of 36 precincts reporting, according to unofficial voting results.
Democrat John Rocco Calabrese of Menomonie trailed with 43 percent total, and Libertarian candidate Brian Correia grabbed 3 percent.
"It's with plentiful gratitude that I thank all of you that helped me win this election. It is my honor to serve you in Madison," Stafsholt wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night. "I will do my best to serve as our voice in the Capitol."
However, in Dunn County, Calabrese picked up 52 percent of the county's vote; Stafsholt grabbed 44 percent; Correia got 0.03 percent.
Stafsholt, a St. Croix County farmer, will be a second-term representative in the 29th Assembly District.
The 29th Assembly District covers parts of Dunn and St. Croix counties.
