Elk Mound author releases third of four-part book series

When she began writing her first book, Jenny Knipfer didn't think the story line would continue.
It was merely about getting that first novel completed.
Now, the Elk Mound author has released her third book of a four-part series. New release "Silver Moon" follows her first book "Ruby Moon" and second book "Blue Moon" in her series "By the Light of the Moon."
This novel features a story surrounding World War I, following characters back home in her fictional town Webaashi Bay, Ontario, as well as soldiers fighting in the trenches overseas.
Writing a book from a Canadian perspective during the war was the biggest challenge for Knipfer as she continued her series set in the northern country.
"I knew a lot more about World War II and I live in the U.S., so of course from the U.S.’s perspective primarily," she said. "The aspect of it being from Canada’s perspective was quite different. I really had to do a lot of research."
That research included learning about the battle for Vimy Ridge, which plays an important part of the book's opening, and was a key battle that involved the Canadians. Knipfer spent significant time learning what it was like for soldiers spending time in the trenches during the war.
"I actually looked at real trench maps," she said. "I looked at real journals that men wrote in the trenches and learned a bunch of trench slang."
While "Silver Moon" can be read as a standalone story, it connects to the previous stories as its characters are descendent characters from the other books. It's a book fans of World War I historical fiction, Christian historical fiction and literary fiction can enjoy, Knipfer said.
The final installment of the "By the Light of the Moon" series is slated to be available by the end of the year.
From there Knipfer is working on a new series, one that tells the story of her grandparents' experiences farming in the late 1890s. As the youngest of six children and a child of the youngest of 13, Knipfer never met her father's parents.
"My grandparents passed away long before I was born, and I always wondered what their life was like," she said.
Knipfer's grandmother had lived in Canada, and although she doesn't know how her grandparents met, they moved to Wisconsin and bought a small log cabin and barn near Octono. The series tells the tale of what Knipfer imagined life was like as her grandmother and kids tended to the farm while her grandfather spent winters working at logging camps.
Her goal for the next series is to follow a more traditional publishing route, rather than independent. With less time spent on marketing, Knipfer can focus on her writing.
Knipfer has always been an avid writer and reader, working at the Colfax Library for 10 years as well as blogging online for more than a decade now.
When she set out to write her first novel there was some things to learn, but she wasn't starting from scratch. With the help of other authors she quickly found her footing.
"Writing a story was a bit different. I had a few things to learn," she said. "Thankfully I connected with some other writers and fleshed those out and I think I’m on the path my feet are supposed to be on now."
"Silver Moon" is available for purchase on Amazon. By the end of the month it will be on the shelves of Bookends on Main in Menomonie and the Volume One Store in Eau Claire. The book can also be purchased for wholesale on Ingram. Visit jennyknipfer.com to learn more about Knipfer and her books.
