Elk Mound author releases third of four-part book series

While "Silver Moon" can be read as a standalone story, it connects to the previous stories as its characters are descendent characters from the other books. It's a book fans of World War I historical fiction, Christian historical fiction and literary fiction can enjoy, Knipfer said.

The final installment of the "By the Light of the Moon" series is slated to be available by the end of the year.

From there Knipfer is working on a new series, one that tells the story of her grandparents' experiences farming in the late 1890s. As the youngest of six children and a child of the youngest of 13, Knipfer never met her father's parents.

"My grandparents passed away long before I was born, and I always wondered what their life was like," she said.

Knipfer's grandmother had lived in Canada, and although she doesn't know how her grandparents met, they moved to Wisconsin and bought a small log cabin and barn near Octono. The series tells the tale of what Knipfer imagined life was like as her grandmother and kids tended to the farm while her grandfather spent winters working at logging camps.

Her goal for the next series is to follow a more traditional publishing route, rather than independent. With less time spent on marketing, Knipfer can focus on her writing.