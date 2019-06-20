WESTconsin Credit Union, an advocate for education, has recently awarded 12 $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors as part of the WESTconsin Scholarship Program. Recipients were selected based on a variety of criteria including community and school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans and goals.
Morgan Radtke, Elk Mound High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Eau Claire area. Radtke will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at Michigan Technological University, where she will be studying Biomedical Engineering.
For over 22 years, WESTconsin has distributed more than $250,000 to help support the higher education goals of area students. Scholarships are awarded annually to youth members from communities served by WESTconsin offices.
