An Elk Mound man was convicted in Dunn County Court Friday of sexually assaulting a girl in 2017.
Dylan M. Reidel, 21, pleaded guilty Friday to repeated sexual assault of the same child. A jury trial slated to begin April 15 was cancelled, and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child were dismissed.
A girl under 16 told the Colfax Police Department that Reidel sexually assaulted her in 2017, according to a criminal complaint. The girl said Reidel had sex with her after she told him to stop.
About a year later, Reidel groped the girl and tried to touch her sexually, according to the complaint.
Reidel told police he had intercourse with the girl while he was 20 and she was under 16.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 16.