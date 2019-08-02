Bailey Gilbertson of Elk Mound is the 2019 recipient of the 4-H Key Award presented Sunday, August 28th at the Dunn County Fair in Menomonie. Bailey is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and is the daughter of Kevin & Kay Gilbertson.
For the 45th consecutive year, the awards are being sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation and Rural Mutual Insurance Companies. The Key Award, the highest award given to 4-H members, recognizes those who have shown consistent growth in their 4-H program, who have developed their citizenship and leadership abilities, and who have been helpful members in their club and community. Although it is a state award, Key Award recipients are determined by the county 4-H leader’s organization, which evaluates a member’s total record in making its decision.
Bailey is an individual that leads by example in her 4-H club, community, school, and church. In her years as a 4-H member, Bailey has held numerous officer positions in her club. She has been a cloverbud day camp counselor as well as a judge for cloverbud projects. In addition to 4-H, Bailey is also active in school with powerlifting, forensics, track, and FFA.
Some of her highlights in 4-H have been serving as a delegate on the American Spirit trip, as well as representing Dunn County at the state youth conference. Bailey plays a key role in the June Dairy month fun night hosted by Elk Meadow 4-H Club. Bailey has also served at Ruby’s Pantry and the Community Table.
Bailey’s most recent project involvement included: home environment, drawing and painting, foods and nutrition, beef and dairy. Bailey is also a member of the Dunn County 4-H Dairy judging team. This fall she will have the unique opportunity to judge at World Dairy Expo. Next week she will be showing one of her dairy animals at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.