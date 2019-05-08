On April 13 at the 50th Annual Dunn County Barbershop Harmony Show in Colfax, two area schools were awarded $300 each by chapter president Tom Casey.
Accepting the awards in front of a packed gymnasium were Rowan Rapakus of Elmwood High School and Maria Hagen from McDonell High School of Chippewa Falls.
Each year, two area schools are selected by the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society to receive the award to help enhance their vocal music programs.
Rapakus and Hagen, with some of their students, attended the 50th Annual Barbershop Harmony show, titled “Malt Shoppe Mania,” to enjoy an evening full of great entertainment from two international award winning quartets, the Northern Lights Chorus and local quartets at the Colfax High School.
In addition to the Vocal Music Awards, the High School Graduation Scholarship Award was presented to the Dunn County Barbershoppers’ youngest member, Dalton Bradford.
Bradford, a graduate from the Colfax High School, sings lead for the Northern Lights Chorus.
Although Bradford will be going off to college, he plans to find time to join the chorus as much as possible.
The Dunn County chapter Church Singers Chorus is preparing for their annual church performances, which will provide spiritual and gospel music for several Chippewa Valley area churches during their worship services in June, July and August.
Men of all ages who like to sing are being asked to join the chorus in this uplifting musical experience, a great community service, wonderful fellowship and fun.
Five weekly rehearsals will begin May 7, 7-8:15 p.m. at the Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St., Colfax.
The ability to read music is not required, but the willingness to share with others and to enjoy fellowship and close harmony is essential.
