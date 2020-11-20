'Everybody wins;' A success story for the land, the people and the community

People garden for many different reasons and this is true at Menomonie Community Garden. For some, it is solitary communion with dirt, seeds and weeds. For some, it is a physical workout in the fresh air, sunshine, even rain. There are those who cherish the social aspect of Menomonie Community Garden – sharing tips about weed or pest control, or a bit of bragging about a particularly great crop of basil, or sometimes an urgency to share what you have just too much of. Of course, providing food for one’s self and neighbors is the obvious part of vegetable gardening, but the chance to show off personal aesthetics comes out in garden layout, color and texture choices of veggies and flowers – endless possibilities for beauty! At the garden, new acquaintances are made and some of those become true and dear friendships. And this year, what a boon that has been. Menomonie Community Garden provided a place to safely work, converse and have fun while maintaining the requisite social distance. Gardening has always within it a nugget of experimentation and chance. Gardening is a metaphor for life itself. Give of yourself to the earth; rewards and surprises will come to you.