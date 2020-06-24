Exhibitor guidelines released for Dunn County Fair

Once animals are unloaded, exhibitors will be asked to stay with their trailer or pen and social distance from other exhibitors and their families. Following judging, all bedding, feed and garbage should be loaded back on the trailer and exhibitors are asked to leave the fairgrounds as soon as possible after showing is completed.

The swine show is terminal and swine must go to slaughter.

The Meat Animal Project weigh-in and auction is canceled for this year's fair. Information for marketing and selling of animals is available for project members. Families are able to keep the meat if they choose.

All horse project events are canceled. The dog project will be feature dog training beginning July 13 and running for 10 weeks. The show is scheduled for Sept. 26. Exhibitors for both horse and dog are encouraged to enter their exhibits under Department 10: Animal and Veterinary Science.

All non-animal exhibits will be dropped off a the west end of the Exhibit Building. The tentative schedule for drop-off is July 20 from noon to 5 p.m. and July 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.