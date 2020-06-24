Exhibitor guidelines released for Dunn County Fair

Guidelines for exhibitors at the Dunn County Fair have been released by the fair board.
Face coverings will be required and only household members of exhibitors will be allowed to be in attendance.
"The Dunn County Fair Board is working diligently putting in place procedures for exhibiting at the modified version of the 2020 Dunn County Fair," the fair board said. "Keep in mind that the schedule may change as we get closer to the fair and recommendations change from the Dunn County Public Health Department."
Animal project showing will be occurring throughout the duration of the week of the fair with poultry scheduled for Tuesday. Rabbits will be Wednesday, with dairy, llamas, cavies, small pets and cats on Thursday. Beef, goats and sheep are scheduled for Friday and swine on Saturday.
No group classes will be held for animal projects.
Exhibitors and families are to arrive on show day and provide project paperwork, along with signing in, leaving contact information and receiving a wrist band before unloading animals. Animals must be tied to trailers, in temporary pens or in cages provided by exhibitors.
Animals should undergo a complete wash prior to arriving at the fair. A quick wash of animals on the fairgrounds will be allowed.
Once animals are unloaded, exhibitors will be asked to stay with their trailer or pen and social distance from other exhibitors and their families. Following judging, all bedding, feed and garbage should be loaded back on the trailer and exhibitors are asked to leave the fairgrounds as soon as possible after showing is completed.
The swine show is terminal and swine must go to slaughter.
The Meat Animal Project weigh-in and auction is canceled for this year's fair. Information for marketing and selling of animals is available for project members. Families are able to keep the meat if they choose.
All horse project events are canceled. The dog project will be feature dog training beginning July 13 and running for 10 weeks. The show is scheduled for Sept. 26. Exhibitors for both horse and dog are encouraged to enter their exhibits under Department 10: Animal and Veterinary Science.
All non-animal exhibits will be dropped off a the west end of the Exhibit Building. The tentative schedule for drop-off is July 20 from noon to 5 p.m. and July 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exhibitors are to remain in their vehicles and only one family is allowed to drop off projects at a time. Face coverings are required. Project superintendents and volunteers will accept project entries near the entrance of the building. Exhibitors and their family will also be required to sign in and provide contact information.
Only judges, superintendents, volunteers and staff will be in the building and no face-to-face or conference judging will occur. Exhibits are scheduled to be picked up July 26 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
For information on any updates to the guidelines or changes in the schedule visit dunncountyfair.org or facebook.com/dunncountyfair.
