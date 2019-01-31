I recently spent six hours at a training in Minnesota learning about Adverse Childhood Experiences and Trauma Informed Practice.
One of the strongest protective factors kids can experience in a world fraught with some pretty bad situations is the care of a reliable adult who values them as a person and is there in a stable way to help them navigate the world.
University of Wisconsin-Extension 4-H Youth Development alumni, clubs and groups across the state know that real magic happens in our programs when an adult spends time working on projects with youth.
Dunn County has 16 community clubs, eight interest clubs, and is helping with an afterschool club for Hmong teens called Building Bridges.
In each of these you can see adults volunteering their time and expertise to assist youth with things they are interested in.
Think back to your youth: do you recall a special adult who helped you learn a skill or an understanding that you still use today?
4-H is the largest youth development organization in the nation and welcomes adult volunteers who are willing to undergo a training, learn about Mandated Reporting requirements, have their background checked and sign an agreement to uphold behavior expectations.
We have over 100 carefully screened volunteers and we are very proud of the work they do.
4-H clubs offer belonging and teach mastery of skills that lead to more successful adulthoods.
Working with projects helps build independence.
Helping neighbors and giving back to the community creates a better understanding of why generosity is such an important thing to individuals, groups, communities, and the world.
Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development programs provide fun, hands-on learning in a safe, welcoming atmosphere, giving youth the support and space they need to master the necessary skills for future success.
4-H makes the best better.
If you are interesting in joining as a youth or volunteering as an adult, please contact the Extension Office. If you need this article in another language to share with someone, please let us know.
Visit https://4h.uwex.edu/ to explore 4-H opportunities in the Dunn County area.
