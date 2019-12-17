Wisconsin 4-H is working to adopt the Thrive Model of youth development. This evidence-based research model shows how “sparks” can ignite young people’s natural drive to learn and grow, create actions that contribute to the community, and enhance social networks that may increase future opportunities for youth and adults. Like 4-H in general, this model counts on adult-youth partnerships to support youth as they move along a bridge from childhood to becoming the kind of fully-functioning and generous adults we all want in our communities.
4-H is the largest youth leadership program in the world. We have millions of alumni across the globe, and almost one out of every seven US adults has participated in 4-H. It turns out that these folks give back at a rate that is 4 times higher than those who have not been in 4-H. Our folks like to volunteer because they have experienced how it feels to give. Do you have expertise you would like to share? 4-H programs keep our youth thriving when folks like you step up! We have short term roles (like for a single event) and long-term roles, like mentoring youth who want to learn a skill you have.
University of Wisconsin-Extension 4-H Youth Development alumni, clubs and groups across the state know that real magic happens in our programs when an adult volunteer spends time working with youth. Dunn County currently has 14 community clubs, 8 special project clubs, and is assisting with an afterschool club for Hmong teens called Building Bridges. In each of these, you can see adults volunteering their time and expertise to assist youth with the things that spark their interest. Think back to your youth: who helped YOU learn a skill or an understanding that you still use today?
4-H welcomes adult volunteers who are willing to participate in a short training, learn about Mandated Reporting requirements, have their background checked every four years, and sign an agreement to uphold behavior expectations. We currently have over 100 carefully screened volunteers and we are very proud of the work they do! 4-H clubs offer belonging and teach the skills that lead to successful outcomes. Youth have their choice of hundreds of projects. When they get involved with a local club, they discover giving back to the community creates a better understanding of the needs of individuals, groups, communities, and the world.
Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development programs provide fun, hands-on learning in a safe, welcoming atmosphere, giving youth the support and space they need to master the necessary skills for future success. Families can sign up at any time of the year but must select projects by May 1 to participate in our local fair. If you are interesting in joining as a youth, or volunteering as an adult, please contact the Extension Office. If you need this article in another language, please let us know. Our website contains a similar article translated into Spanish and Hmong with a digital recording of the article in spoken Hmong. Just type “3 languages’ into the search bar.
Visit dunn.extension.wisc.edu/ and use the 4-H drop down to explore 4-H opportunities in our area, see our calendar, and view current and past newsletters.
